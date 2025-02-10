Orbo AI, a deeptech startup focused on the beauty and personal care segment, is actively looking at expanding its presence overseas after securing a foothold in the domestic market.

Shot to fame at Shark Tank India after unveiling its product, BeautyGPT, it has received interest from companies in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and South East Asia.

Talking to YourStory, Orbo AI Co-founder and CEO Manoj Shinde said, “We are now focused on working with a network of resellers.”

In India, Orbo AI has partnerships with both offline and online players in the beauty and personal segment.

Besides BeautyGPT, the other products in the portfolio include a skin analysis tool, makeup try-on, Magic Mirror etc. According to Shinde, the skin analysis tool identifies 16 parameters of an individual’s skin type and provides a hyper-personalisation recommendation. Similarly, Magic Mirror is a hardware device which can be placed in-store to provide all the personalised inputs.

“The future of retail will be experiential and our core focus has always been hyper-personalisation,” he said.

Orbo AI has partnerships with all the leading online players in the beauty and personal care space. Now it wants to strengthen its partnership with predominantly offline players.

Its tech products have been built in-house and the startup has been engaged with technologies such as AI, machine learning, computer vision etc.

Shinde believes the next growth phase for Orbo AI will be in the area of search. He provided the example of BeautyGPT, which used millions of data points to narrow down the scope of search to make it personalised.

Orbo AI was also among the seven Indian GenAI startups selected for the AWS Global Generative AI Accelerator programme in 2024.

Shinde believes this partnership has proved to be beneficial in multiple ways. Firstly, there is the availability of all AI and GenAI technologies on a single platform. Secondly, it has been able to scale its reach rapidly. And lastly, the joint go-to-market programmes have helped it reach out to a wider set of customers.

“I always imagined the camera as the next frontier in communication which will blur the ideas between physical and virtual,” Shinde remarked.