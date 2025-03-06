Finvasia, in collaboration with YES Bank, has launched Jumpp, an AI enabled financial super app aimed at simplifying personal finance by combining banking, saving, payments, investing, and borrowing into one platform.

The app enables users to open savings accounts with YES Bank and integrate all financial accounts into a single view through the Account Aggregator ecosystem, which has surpassed 100 million consents, a statement said.

This super app aims to onboard one million users by January 2026 with the core focus on the online shoppers in Tier II and III cities. It also cited reports where 72% of Indian internet users reported discomfort with online platforms, while 76% are familiar with voice technology. Jumpp features multilingual conversational AI, enabling users to access services in English and Hindi.

Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Co-Founder and CEO, Jumpp

“By leveraging AI and intuitive design, we are empowering users to manage their finances free of human biases, effortlessly and with confidence,” said Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Co-Founder and CEO, Jumpp.

The statement noted that Jumpp also streamlines daily transactions, such as utility bill payments, mobile recharges, and other essential financial activities through features like reminders and transaction history tracking. On the investment front, the platform enables users to trade in the NSE Cash segment and invest in mutual funds.

Looking ahead, Finvasia plans to introduce digital lending features, including personal loans and loans against shares, which are currently in the testing phase. The app will also expand its suite of services to include insurance products and integrations with Third-Party Application Providers (TPAPs), further strengthening its position as a comprehensive financial super app.

YES BANK Chief Information Officer Mahesh Ramamoorthy said, “With our scalable banking infrastructure, this partnership enables us to simplify financial management for users, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities, where access to formal banking services often remains limited.”