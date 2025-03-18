Tech Mahindra extends partnership with Google Cloud to boost AI adoption for enterprises

IT services firm ﻿Tech Mahindra﻿ on Tuesday announced an expanded long-term partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprises globally.

Together, Tech Mahindra and Google Cloud will help enterprises modernise their infrastructure and data architecture while optimising the return on investment from their AI-powered cloud solutions, a company statement said.

The partnership will bring together Tech Mahindra's domain expertise and Google Cloud's AI capabilities, including Google's Gemini models, AI development platform, and agentic AI technology, to develop tailored industry solutions for sectors like communications, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, retail, and financial services.

"These solutions will empower businesses to navigate operational complexities, enhance efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities while adhering to evolving regulatory standards," Tech Mahindra COO Atul Soneja said.

Further, Tech Mahindra has made investments in talent upskilling and advanced delivery capabilities to enhance its partnership with Google Cloud.

It has also established dedicated delivery centres in Mexico, which focus on providing Google Cloud-centric solutions.

Tech Mahindra is a premier systems integrator Google Cloud Partner with 2000+ certified resources and 10,000+ trained engineers deployed across 75+ programmes globally.

"Our partnership with Tech Mahindra will provide customers with the managed services needed to successfully build and deploy AI agents with Google Cloud's leading AI development platform," Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud, said.

The Tech Mahindra scrip was trading 0.01% higher at Rs 1,439.85 apiece on the BSE in early-day trade on Tuesday.