BFSI GCCs in India to touch $125B in value by 2032: Report

The global capability centre (GCC) from the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment in India is expected to touch a value of $125-135 billion by 2032 from the level of $40-41 billion in 2023, according to a report

Staffing and workplace Quess Corp, in a new report titled “BFSI GCC Talent Report 2025,” said this robust growth highlights India’s position as the global hub for GCC innovation, resilience, and digital-first transformation.

According to the report, India is home to nearly 190 BFSI GCCs, which employ nearly 540,000 professionals who account for one-fourth of the nation’s total GCC workforce.

Among the key findings of the report, AI and data engineering have accounted for almost 29% of all new roles across BFSI GCCs.

AI is no longer restricted to pilots or innovation labs by companies but is being actively scaled for core functionality such as fraud detection, regulatory reporting, credit risk modelling and customer service automation. The acute shortage of AI and data talent is evident with a 42% skill gap, which is resulting in a strong pressure for higher salary packages.

The BFSI GCCs are beginning to invest significantly in zero-trust architectures, advanced cryptography and regulatory technology. Skilled professionals in this space are commanding premium salaries of 1.5x to 4x times over conventional IT roles.

The Quess report noted that Tier II cities are changing the way companies view hiring, as these regions are showing a 42% year-on-year growth in job postings. Even though Tier I hubs contribute to 88% of total demand, Jaipur, Vizag, and Kochi have emerged as strong hubs for hiring, while cities such as Indore and Coimbatore are steadily gaining momentum.

The most lucrative roles fall in categories such as GenAI, payments modernisation, cloud site reliability engineering, and zero-trust security. While Tier I markets such as Bangalore (30.8%), Chennai (18.3%) and Mumbai (10.3%) remain dominant, Tier II regions are experiencing demand for higher compensation, making them an attractive destination for new entrants.