Carlsberg Group launches first-ever GCC in India

Carlsberg Group, one of the leading global brewers, has launched its first-ever IT Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India.

In a statement, Carlsberg Group said the centre in Gurugram is a key milestone in its global digital transformation journey and is a critical hub for technology, innovation, and future growth.

Carlsberg’s new GCC in Gurugram will deliver managed IT services, infrastructure operations, and application support for its operations worldwide. Carlsberg has partnered with global IT services and consultancy provider, GSPANN, to establish the GCC.

“Carlsberg Group’s long-term growth strategy, Accelerate SAIL, requires building speed, agility, innovation, and leadership into everything we do,” said Esther Wu, CIO, Carlsberg Group. “The launch of our first Global Capability Centre in Gurugram marks a critical milestone in that journey.”

Esther Wu, CIO, Carlsberg Group launching its GCC in Gurugram

The GCC is expected to play a pivotal role in driving automation-led operations and enterprise standardisation. Under a build-operate model, Carlsberg retains strategic ownership of the GCC’s roadmap, while GSPANN manages operations, talent ramp-up, and service delivery.

While the GCC is anchored in Gurugram, Carlsberg will also staff a sizable supporting team at GSPANN’s Hyderabad office to access specialised skills and ensure flexible scaling.

“This GCC gives us the ability to unify our IT landscape and scale it globally,” said Anurag Pandey, CTO, Carlsberg Group. “Our focus will be on building agile technology processes that enable faster go-to-market, smarter use of data, and secure, enterprise-grade operations across our footprint. With GSPANN’s expertise in managed services, digital transformation, and data engineering, the GCC will be a growth engine that powers faster innovation, smarter use of technology, and secure operations across Carlsberg’s global footprint.