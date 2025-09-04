GCCs in India score high on empowerment and inclusiveness: Deloitte report

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India are not just technology powerhouses but are also redefining themselves as culture-driven, employee-first organisations, according to a report.

The Deloitte India GCC Culture Sensing Report 2025 reveals a strong Culture Index of 82/100, where nearly 95% of organisations excel in empowerment and inclusion through transparent policies, equal opportunities and robust CSR initiatives.

Collaborative leadership, strong wellness programmes and flexible, supportive policies are helping GCCs build resilient, high-performing workplace cultures.

The report underscores how GCCs are embedding diversity and inclusion, with wellness initiatives, supportive leadership and psychological safety enhancing engagement and workplace experience.

This drives stronger talent retention and higher productivity and positions India’s GCCs as a benchmark for people-first sustainable growth. The financial services sector is leading in providing robust learning opportunities, with 81% of GCCs offering strong skilling and development pathways.

Saurabh Dwivedi, Partner, Deloitte India, said, “Our study of 100 GCCs reveals inclusivity and ethics as strengths, with scores of 90 and 85. Financial services and technology GCCs show the most consistent empowerment, while consumer and energy reflect uneven maturity. Agility and innovation remain the weakest. Only 23% score above 80, compared with 95% for inclusion. The next frontier is clear: embedding innovation and performance discipline to transform India’s GCCs into resilient, future-ready organisations on the global stage.”

However, persistent challenges remain across industries, including favouritism, promotion biases, wage competitiveness and limited access to advanced tools, that continue to weigh on employee sentiment. Agility scores also average just 74, with only 23% of organisations demonstrating high adaptability, signalling resistance to change that could slow innovation and responsiveness.

The future of India’s GCCs will be defined by scale, efficiency and the strength of their people-first cultures. Sustainable and inclusive growth will hinge on targeted efforts to standardise wages, advance gender parity and accelerate workforce development.

The report calls on organisations to adopt comprehensive compensation strategies and make long-term commitments to improving workplace conditions and career progression, particularly for India’s vast and critical workforce. This coordinated approach will maintain India’s competitive edge and ensure GCCs continue to drive the nation’s economic growth and innovation ambitions.