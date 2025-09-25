The GE Aerospace Foundation has partnered with the United Way Bengaluru (UWBe) to launch the Next Engineers programme in Bengaluru. The programme aims to increase access to STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Mathematics) education for students and grow the local engineering pipeline.

Bengaluru is the first city in the Asia-Pacific region to have the Next Engineers programme. This follows the expansion of the programme in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Warsaw, Poland. The GE Aerospace Foundation has committed up to $20 million over five years to continue the programme into 2030.

“Bengaluru has long been a centre of innovation and engineering excellence, making it a natural fit for our Next Engineers programme,” said Meghan Thurlow, President of the GE Aerospace Foundation and Global Head of Public Affairs at GE Aerospace.

The programme aims to reach out to more than 4,000 students in Bengaluru over four years. Next Engineers aims to equip students aged 13 to 18 with hands-on learning experiences, career exposure, and university preparation to encourage them to pursue engineering careers.

United Way Bengaluru will run the Next Engineers programme, which includes engineering discovery for early secondary school students and an engineering academy for older students preparing for higher education. Students in the Academy will engage in immersive design challenges, career coaching, and university-readiness workshops. Eligible students who complete the academy and pursue engineering degrees will also have access to scholarships.

United Way Bengaluru CEO Rajesh Krishnan said, “Partnering with the GE Aerospace Foundation for a four-year engagement allows us to identify and groom these children for a career in engineering and applied sciences, thereby contributing to nation building.”