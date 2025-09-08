Japanese firms fast-track India GCC expansion amid talent crunch at home

Japanese multinational corporations are rapidly establishing Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India to combat rising operational costs, talent shortages, and digital transformation challenges at home, according to a new JoulestoWatts survey.

The study of over 50 Japanese firms across automotive, electronics, BFSI, and manufacturing sectors revealed India's skilled talent pool as the top driver for GCC expansion, rated 4.8/5 by respondents. Cost savings (4.6/5) and digital transformation acceleration (4.4/5) rounded out the key motivations.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad emerged as the most preferred destinations, shortlisted by over 60% of respondents, followed by Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR. Japanese companies are particularly attracted to India's annual output of 1.5 million STEM graduates and potential operational cost reductions of up to 40%.

"72% of respondents cite Japan's domestic labour shortage as the leading driver for investing in India-based GCCs, closely followed by high costs and slow digitalisation," said Priti Sawant, Founder & CEO of JoulestoWatts. The survey found that 64% of leaders identified high operational costs at headquarters as a critical challenge, while 48% cited slow digitalisation pace.

These aren't merely cost-cutting exercises. Japanese firms are building innovation-driven hubs targeting ambitious 2025 goals: 85% process efficiency, 20% reduction in average handling time, and launching at least 15 AI/ML projects. Additionally, 42% process automation and 60% employee upskilling rates are firm targets.

Sustainability has become a core priority, with 65% planning real-time carbon monitoring systems and targeting 25% emission reductions by 2026. Companies aim to source 40% of their power from renewable energy, aligning with global ESG standards.

Industry-specific focuses are emerging, with BFSI prioritising compliance and fintech innovation, while automotive and manufacturing sectors emphasise EV battery R&D and smart factory technologies.

Growing interest in Tier-II cities like Kochi reflects the search for cost advantages and emerging talent pools. Japanese corporations now view their India GCCs as Centres of Excellence, driving strategic transformation rather than traditional support centres.