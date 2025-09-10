Maersk aims to strengthen technology depth in India GCC

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk), the Denmark-headquartered global logistics company, will continue to expand the capabilities and employee strength at its India global capability centre (GCC) as it aims to continuously strengthen software engineering platforms.

The India GCC of Maersk has around 2,900 technology professionals spread across Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Chennai. The technology centre in Bengaluru alone has 2,500 professionals. Globally, Maersk has around 6,000 technology professionals.

The Bengaluru centre has, over the years, developed digital capabilities across software development, architecture, cybersecurity, data science, and AI. It has secured over 10 AI patents and plays a key role in developing platforms that are applicable across the globe.

Resham Sahi (left) Head of Maersk Technology Centre, Bengaluru and Navneet Kapoor, CIO - Maersk

“We will continue to hire and get the best talent as the company is on the growth trajectory,” said Navneet Kapoor, Executive VP and Chief Technology & Information Officer, A.P. Moller – Maersk.

The plans are to further increase the level of its software engineering capabilities and also enable the emergence of global leaders from India.

The logistics business is one of high volumes but with lower profit margins. Given this scenario, technology is playing a key role in reducing costs, driving efficiency and most importantly bringing reliability in the business.

“So many of the innovations and technologies shaping the future of global trade are being coded in India. Our Technology Centre in Bengaluru, in particular, plays a pivotal role in designing the platforms, the algorithms, and the customer experiences that power supply chains across 130 countries we operate in,” said Kapoor, according to a statement.

Maersk is also engaged with AI platforms as it expects this technology to play a key role in delivering efficiencies, aiding growth and helping to meet the compliance requirements across its global operations.

“From AI-led solutions to enterprise architecture, our teams in India are shaping the digital foundation of our business,” said Resham Sahi, Senior Vice President – Technology, and Head of Maersk Technology Centre, Bengaluru.

She further noted that some of the most advanced solutions in areas such as real-time visibility, smart warehousing, or customer automation are being conceived, built, and scaled from India.

Maersk has also been engaged with the Indian startup ecosystem at various levels to build technology partnerships and create joint proof of concepts.