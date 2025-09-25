Global CRM company Salesforce now aims to introduce its AI agents platform, Agentforce for the public sector, in India, focusing on enhancing the interaction of citizens with various government services.

According to the company, Agentforce for the public sector can deploy AI agents to not only address the queries of government services but also create awareness of various schemes beneficial to citizens.

Salesforce is in conversation with the Centre and State governments to deploy this platform, although nothing has been finalised.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO - South Asia, Salesforce, said the idea is to orchestrate the several data points of the public sector, which can provide contextual insights. Along with this, the goal is also to create a unified profile of citizens, which would allow the government to better deliver their services.

Bhattacharya said the use of AI agents could bridge the last-mile gap that exists in the slower response to the various government programmes.

Salesforce also released the findings of its connected citizen research, which showed that Indian citizens want more proactive, personalised, and seamless public services and are ready to embrace AI agents to achieve this.

According to Salesforce, Agentforce for the public sector can autonomously handle complex and time-consuming tasks while staying within defined guardrails. The guardrails largely govern the use of data.

Bhattacharya said, “By automating high-volume, routine interactions, AI agents can free public servants to focus on what humans do best: applying empathy, creativity, and expertise to complex cases. The result is a digital workforce that augments human potential, enabling governments to deliver citizen experiences that are more responsive, trusted, and impactful at scale.”

Citizens' demand from the government is for a proactive response and communication to be available on a 24/7 basis.