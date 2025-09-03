US-headquartered software company Jaggaer has opened its new global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. This centre will lead the company’s next phase of AI-led innovation solutions.

According to a statement, Jaggaer’s GCC will be the hub for developing its agentic AI platform (JAI), software engineering, cloud operations, and IT functions for global markets across manufacturing, higher education, FMCG, retail, and the public sector. At present, it has 180 employees with plans to scale it to 500 in the future.

Jaggaer CEO Andrew Roszko said, "Hyderabad expands our global footprint with a centre dedicated to building and scaling AI-powered procurement. This team will accelerate innovation for customers in every region and industry we serve."

Jaggaer said it chose Hyderabad for its strong pro-innovation policies, deep AI and engineering talent, and a thriving ecosystem backed by leading industry bodies. Telangana’s policy clarity and readiness for enterprise-scale AI made the city the natural choice for this global investment, it noted.

Telangana IT Minister Duddila Sridhar Babu said, “The arrival of over 70 global capability centres in the past year shows the confidence that global majors place in our ecosystem. With initiatives like the AI City and the upcoming AI University, we are preparing the next wave of innovation and opportunity.”

Jaggaer said as the main development hub, the Hyderabad centre will build AI tools that make procurement smarter and faster, starting with conversational support, moving to copilots that manage workflows, and eventually autonomous systems that can run complex processes with human oversight.