VMware, one of the leading virtualisation software and private cloud companies, has put the thrust on artificial intelligence (AI) for its flagship product, VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0.

According to the company, VMware Private AI Services will become a standard component of VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0, making VCF an AI native platform.

“It’s undeniable that customers are resetting their cloud strategies and building out their private clouds to support better developer velocity with IT control, and more cost-efficient AI deployments. To support the next wave of AI innovation, Broadcom is making Private AI a standard part of the modern private cloud,” said Krish Prasad, Senior Vice President and General Manager, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom.

The company claimed that nine of the top 10 Fortune 500 companies have committed to VCF, with customers worldwide having licensed more than 100 million cores of VCF.

In India, VMware has major customers from the sectors of financial services and the public sector. According to the company, it is seeing strong demand for its products in the Indian market.

Prasad said the VCF 9.0 platform provides autonomy to developer productivity as the private cloud framework gives access to native AI tools and technologies.

These AI services include GPU Monitoring, Model Store, Model Runtime, Agent Builder, Vector Database, and Data Indexing/Retrieval, enhancing privacy and security, simplifying infrastructure, and streamlining model deployment.

VMware is also now extending its collaboration with Nvidia to incorporate its AI technology into VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF). Under this collaboration, VCF will support Nvidia’s latest GPU architecture, which can be leveraged for AI training, inference, and high-performance computing. Also, Nvidia's GPUs are also expected to support the future versions of VCF.

VMware has introduced new cybersecurity across its product portfolio of private cloud infrastructure.

The new features will ensure continuous compliance through fully automated monitoring and remediation. This will also include automated patching of cybersecurity solutions. The new service will also enable fully automated cyber and data recovery.