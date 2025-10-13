CrashPlan to double headcount in Bengaluru GCC

CrashPlan, the US-headquartered data protection and cyber resilience solutions company, plans to double the workforce at its global capability centre (GCC) in Bengaluru.

CrashPlan acquired Bengaluru-based Parablu in 2024, which enabled them to establish a full-fledged GCC. Since the acquisition, CashPlan has doubled its headcount and now employs approximately 100 people in India.

The GCC in Bengaluru will serve as a centre for engineering, sales and support and aims to be the hub for functions across AI innovation, product development, and R&D.

“We are focusing on India expansion and Bengaluru will be key to performing various important capability functions as we target a significant share of the Indian market. The bulk of our hiring will be in Bengaluru as we move towards becoming an AI-enabled data protection company," CrashPlan CEO Dan Beer said.

The company currently generates just under $100 million in global revenue and is targeting double-digit growth over the next two years, with India expected to contribute significantly. Since taking charge in April 2025, Dan Beer has focused on driving growth from India, APAC, and the Middle East to position CrashPlan as a leading global player in secure data management.

The CEO of CrashPlan emphasised that it is open to further acquisitions in India and look at companies which have close synergies with its business.

“We are building a high-impact GCC focused on AI, innovation, and R&D, and Bengaluru gives us access to a highly skilled talent pool. So, it is on us to attract and retain that talent," CrashPlan CTO and founder of Parablu Anand Prahlad said.