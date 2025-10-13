HCLTech net profit remains flat in Q2 of FY26

HCLTech on Monday reported a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 4,235 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025.

On a sequential basis, the IT company reported a 10.2% growth compared to the net profit of Rs 3,843 crore in the June quarter of 2025-26.

The consolidated revenue of HCLTech increased by 10.6% to Rs 31,942 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 28,862 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

The company announced a move to merge variable pay of all employees into their salaries as fixed pay and roll out increments from October onwards.

HCLTech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said the auto segment business of the company continued to struggle, but the rest of the businesses are doing well.

"Our advanced AI revenue this quarter exceeded the $100 million (about Rs 8,763 crore) mark, representing approximately 3 per cent of our revenue. Our operating margin came in at 17.5 per cent. Our margins grew 116 basis points sequentially and are the result of the recovery plan we had shared with you last quarter. This quarter, we clocked in a booking of USD 2.6 billion, which was well balanced across service lines, geographies and verticals," Vijayakumar said.

The total contract value of deal win during the September 2025 quarter increased by 15.8% to $2.56 billion or about Rs 22,500 crore, the company said.

Vijayakumar said that the company has, for the first time, crossed the $2.5 billion mark without any mega deal.

He said that the company will focus on developing IPR in the AI space.

Commenting on the recent H1B visa fee revision by the US, Vijayakumar said that the company has made a conscious effort to reduce reliance on visas by strategically strengthening the global delivery model.

"Overall, we intend to increase our local hiring and training to enhance our localisation," Vijayakumar said.