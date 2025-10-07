Thiruvananthapuram is an emerging hub for GCCs: Report

Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala, is emerging as a strategic hub for global capability centres (GCCs) for governance, research and technology, a report said.

Colliers India, a real estate investment advisory firm, on Tuesday released a report, City Profiling Report of Thiruvananthapuram, which noted that the city combines a deep institutional legacy with high-growth, next-generation innovation.

According to the report, Thiruvananthapuram has transformed into a strategic centre for knowledge-based industries, offering a compelling blend of competitive advantages for global firms. The city offers lower operational costs compared to Tier I cities, making it a prime location for investors seeking to optimise budgets without compromising quality. This is further strengthened by a highly skilled talent pool thanks to the state's educational focus.

The report emphasises the city's future readiness, citing key infrastructure projects and its role as an R&D powerhouse. Thiruvananthapuram's status as a strategic gateway is strengthened by milestone projects such as the Adani Vizhinjam Port, the coastal highway, and the outer area growth corridor.

Upcoming IT developments within the Technopark ecosystem, including the Down Town Trivandrum by Taurus, the World Trade Centre by Brigade Group (Phase-3), and the Quad project (Phase-4), ensure long-term scalability, the report added.

Thiruvananthapuram is home to premier institutions in the space, science, and R&D sectors, including VSSC, IISER, RGCB, IIST, and Digital University, Kerala.

Sambasiva Rao, Special Secretary, Electronics and IT Department, Government of Kerala, said the city offers an ideal environment for GCCs, IT services, and next-generation startups backed by a robust technology ecosystem, cutting-edge infrastructure, and a highly skilled talent pool. He further emphasised that seamless connectivity and a supportive policy framework enhance its appeal for innovation-led investments.

Thiruvananthapuram hosts Technopark, an IT park established 35 years ago, which recorded software export revenues of Rs 14,575 crore in FY24-25, marking a 10% growth over the previous year.