Meta to pick 30% stake in Reliance Industries’ AI company

Global technology company Meta will acquire a 30% stake in an artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiary company of Reliance Industries.

In a notice to the stock exchanges on Saturday, Reliance Industries said it will hold the remaining 70% stake in the newly incorporated Reliance Enterprises Intelligence Limited (REIL).

REIL, which is a subsidiary of Reliance Intelligence, will be engaged in developing, marketing and distributing enterprise AI services. This company will see an initial investment commitment of Rs 855 crore jointly from Reliance Industries and Meta.

Meta is making this investment through its subsidiary, Facebook Overseas Inc.

This announcement was first made during Reliance's annual general meeting in August this year. The new entity aims to deliver AI in two main formats: a full-stack platform-as-a-service that allows organisations to customise and deploy generative-AI models, and a suite of pre-configured applications designed for both cross-functional and industry-specific use cases. Reliance said the offerings will target sectors ranging from sales and marketing to IT operations, customer service, and finance.

The two companies are positioning the venture as a way to make enterprise-grade AI accessible to a broad swath of Indian organisations, from large corporates to small and midsize firms.

By combining Meta’s engineering expertise with Reliance’s nationwide reach and digital infrastructure, including Jio’s connectivity network and RIL’s AI data centres, the partners say they can lower costs and ensure secure, low-latency deployments. The flexibility to run applications on the cloud, on-premises, or

Reliance’s infrastructure is also expected to help businesses manage expenses more efficiently.

“This partnership will democratise enterprise-grade AI for every Indian organisation—enabling them to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and compete confidently on the global stage,” said Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the venture would bring the company’s AI models into “real-world use” in one of its most important markets. “We’re excited to deepen our partnership with Reliance to bring the power of open-source AI to Indian developers and enterprises,” he said.