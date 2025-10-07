AI security firm Saviynt opens new GCC hub in Bengaluru

Saviynt, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based identity security and governance solutions company, on Tuesday opened its new office and largest hub in Bengaluru, spread across 62,000 square feet.

The firm's Bengaluru centre will serve as a strategic hub for advancing AI-led research, development, and innovation in identity security, the company, which has over 650 employees in India, said in a statement.

On the launch of its Bengaluru hub, Saviynt President Paul Zolfaghari said, “India is not just our largest international office, it is our global engine of innovation. With this new hub, we are not only expanding our footprint but also shaping the future of identity security by combining India’s deep talent pool with AI-driven product innovation. From Bengaluru, our teams are building solutions that protect Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide.”

Saviynt's Bengaluru team has delivered flagship solutions, such as Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM), Intelligence, Non-Human Identity and AI security.

The new hub will continue to focus on embedding agentic AI and automation into Saviynt’s Identity Cloud platform. This will enable organisations to secure both human and non-human identities, which today vastly outnumber human users, while also addressing new compliance challenges with speed and intelligence, the company said in a statement.

Nitin Varma, SVP and Managing Director, India and SAARC, Saviynt, said, “India is not just where we build, it’s where we lead from. Our Bengaluru Centre powers global identity innovation, customer delivery, and business operations at scale.”

The company is also deepening its engagement with leading universities, expanding campus placements, and scaling the Saviynt University programme, which offers free courses on identity security to early professionals and aims to nurture the next generation of security leaders in India.