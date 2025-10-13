What GCCs want: Here are the top 10 tech skills in demand and what they pay

The growth of global capability centres (GCCs) in India has led companies to continuously search for specialised tech talent, leading to premium salary packages for employees. The data from Teamlease Digital reveals the compensation for the top 10 specialised technology roles for those with up to eight years of experience.

According to Teamlease Digital, these high-demand roles span areas such as AI, cloud architecture, cybersecurity, advanced analytics, platform engineering, and product development, showing a strong shift toward skill-based hiring.

The findings highlighted a clear growth trajectory linked to experience and expertise, with compensation steadily rising from entry level (0–3 years) to senior leadership talent (8+ years).

Generative AI Engineering – Rs 34.5 lakh per annum (LPA)

The fastest-rising star on the skills map, generative AI engineering, leads salary benchmarks as GCCs race to integrate AI across products and services. Roles like GenAI engineers and NLP specialists are driving innovation in automation, personalisation, and content generation.

MLOps – Rs 33 LPA

MLOps engineers operationalise machine learning models at scale. As GCCs mature their AI strategies, this hybrid skill combining data science and DevOps is rapidly gaining prominence.

Cybersecurity – Rs 31 LPA

GCCs are doubling down on cyber defence frameworks to safeguard global operations, making cybersecurity one of the most lucrative and mission-critical tech domains.

Cloud computing – Rs 26 LPA

Cloud architects and infrastructure engineers skilled in AWS, Azure, or GCP are key enablers of scalability and resilience for global businesses operating from India.

Data engineering – Rs 25 LPA

GCCs are investing heavily in building robust data pipelines and ETL processes. Specialists who can turn raw data into actionable intelligence are seeing strong demand.

DevOps and CI/CD – Rs 23.5 LPA

DevOps engineers ensure seamless collaboration between development and operations teams while optimising deployment cycles. GCCs value this skill for accelerating product delivery without compromising quality.

Full-stack development – Rs 22 LPA

Full-stack developers fluent across front-end and back-end technologies remain in steady demand as GCCs scale digital products for global users.

API and Microservices development – Rs 21 LPA

With the rise of modular architectures, API developers and backend engineers are essential to creating scalable, connected digital ecosystems. Their work underpins the interoperability that powers fintech, healthcare, and ecommerce applications.

Business Analytics – Rs 19.5 LPA

Roles like BI analysts and data visualisation specialists are critical in guiding executive decision-making for GCCs.

Low-code development – Rs 18 LPA

Low-code developers and app developers empower business teams to build functional applications quickly, accelerating innovation cycles within GCCs.