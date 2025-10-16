Wipro posts steady performance in Q2, net profit rises marginally

Wipro, one of the leading Indian technology services exporters, registered a 1.13% rise in net profit for the second quarter of FY26, showing a steady momentum despite a volatile business environment.

Wipro reported a net profit of Rs 3,246 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 3,209 crore recorded in the similar period a year ago. The revenue totalled Rs 22,697 crore in Q2, a 1.7% annual rise.

Wipro CEO Srini Pallia said, “Our revenue momentum is strengthening, with Europe and APMEA returning to growth, and our operating margins holding steady within the narrow band.”

He added that there has been a pickup in business demand from Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific.

In US dollar terms, there is a slight turnaround in revenue growth on a sequential basis, at 0.7%. This comes after three quarters of negative growth on a sequential basis.

The company said the total bookings at the end of the second quarter were $4.6 billion—a 30.9% annual increase. Large deal bookings were at $2.8 billion, an increase of 90.5%.

Wipro’s operating profit margins at the end of the second quarter were 16.7%, compared with 16.8% a year ago. This dip was largely due to the provision of $13.1 million it cost the company for a customer bankruptcy.

Wipro CFO Aparna Iyer said, “All key financial parameters continue to remain strong. Our large deal bookings in the first two quarters have now surpassed the large deal bookings for full year FY’25.”

For the third quarter of the fiscal year, Wipro has projected revenue growth in the range of -0.5% to 1.5%.

On the human resources front, the headcount of Wipro stood at 235,492 at the end of the second quarter of FY26, which was an increase of 2,260 when compared to the first quarter.

On the impact of the changes in H-1B visa regulations by the US government, the Wipro CEO said there has not been much impact on the company, as there is a strong emphasis on localisation of the workforce.

“Our strategy is clear: remain resilient, adapt to global shifts, and lead with AI. I am excited to bring Wipro Intelligence to our clients, helping them scale confidently and shape the future in an AI-first world,” he said.