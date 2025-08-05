Brands
B2B2C stands for Business-to-Business-to-Consumer. It’s a setup where one company sells to another, and that second company sells to the final customer. So, it’s like a partnership where two businesses team up to reach the end consumer.
B2B – Business to Business
B2B is when one company supplies things to another company, not to the end user. Think of software providers selling CRMs to a business.
B2C – Business to Consumer
B2B is a typical shop-to-customer route. When you purchase sneakers from Nike's website, you're engaging in a straightforward online transaction, where the brand handles everything from product listing to shipping.
B2B2C- Business to Business to Consumer
Here, the brand sells through another business to the final consumer. It’s a model where two businesses collaborate to serve the end customer—together.
In B2B, you’re invisible to the end-user. In B2C, you're dealing with them directly. But in B2B2C? You reach them through a trusted middleman.
There are three players involved in the process:
Producer Brand – The one with the product or service.
Platform Partner – The one with the reach or user base.
Customer – The final user of the product or service.
In a B2B2C setup, both businesses shape how the end consumer interacts with the product or service. One business (usually the product or service provider) focuses on what’s being offered—say, an insurance policy, a health report, or a product. The other business (the partner with the customer base) controls how it reaches the customer—usually via their app, website, or store.
Money in a B2B2C model is split between both parties. The product provider earns from selling the actual service or item. The partner earns a commission or share for helping make that sale possible.
Depending on the agreement, the end user may see:
This flexibility is key. Some providers want brand visibility to build reputation. Others are fine staying behind the scenes if it means more reach. So, branding is a strategic choice in B2B2C—not one-size-fits-all.
You don’t need to spend years building a platform or growing a user base from scratch. Instead, you plug into your partner’s ready-made audience and hit the ground running.
Marketing to new customers can be expensive, especially in crowded markets. B2B2C helps lower those costs because your partner already has the customers you want.
People are more likely to try something new when it’s offered by a brand they already use and trust. That credibility rubs off on you, making it easier to convert users into buyers.
It can get tricky figuring out who “owns” the customer relationship—especially when things go wrong. Is it the platform that presented the product or the brand that built it?
If your brand takes a back seat or is completely invisible, building long-term recognition becomes tough. You’re providing value but may not get the credit you deserve.
For the model to work, both businesses need to share common goals and timelines. If one prioritizes short-term profits while the other plays the long game, the partnership can fall apart fast.
The fintech space is full of B2B2C action, especially when financial products are sold through digital-first platforms. For instance, ICICI Bank offers instant credit lines through PhonePe, where users can access loans without ever visiting a bank—ICICI provides the product, PhonePe provides the customer base.
In e-commerce, small and mid-sized brands often partner with large marketplaces to reach buyers at scale. Take Boat—the audio accessories brand gained massive visibility by selling on Amazon India, leveraging Amazon’s massive reach while still building its own brand presence.
Healthcare providers use B2B2C to expand their services through trusted networks like hospital chains, apps, or wellness platforms. For example, Thyrocare offers diagnostic tests via platforms like 1mg (now Tata 1mg)—you book the test on the app, but the actual testing and reporting are done by Thyrocare.
Travel brands use booking platforms to fill rooms, seats, or packages, without directly marketing to every customer. A great Indian example is Oberoi Hotels listing luxury stays on MakeMyTrip, where Oberoi handles the service but MakeMyTrip brings in the bookings.
Yes, B2B2C can be ideal for startups looking to leverage existing business networks while accessing a broader consumer base. It enables startups to scale quickly by partnering with established businesses.
B2B2C is commonly used in industries like e-commerce, technology, finance, healthcare, and travel, where businesses partner with other businesses to reach end consumers effectively.
B2B2C involves businesses working together to sell products/services to end consumers, while B2C targets consumers directly, and B2B focuses on transactions between businesses.
In B2B2C, the business that interacts directly with the consumer typically owns the customer relationship, though both the B2B partner and the consumer-facing business share responsibility for the customer experience.
Yes, B2B2C often requires more sophisticated technology to manage interactions between the business partners and ensure a seamless consumer experience, including data integration, customer tracking, and order management systems.