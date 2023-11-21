Catalogue How Does Blockchain Work?

How are Blockchains Used?

Is Blockchain Secure?

Blockchain is a technology that acts like a digital ledger or record-keeping system. It operates on a decentralised network, often referred to as a peer-to-peer network, without the need for a central authority or intermediary.

While blockchain started with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, it has found applications in a wide range of industries beyond finance. Many blockchains have their native cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) for the Bitcoin blockchain and Ether (ETH) for the Ethereum blockchain. These cryptocurrencies are often used for transaction fees, as rewards for miners or validators, and as a means of value transfer within the blockchain ecosystem.

How Does Blockchain Work?

The process begins when a user initiates a transaction, such as sending cryptocurrency to another user or recording data on the blockchain. This transaction is broadcast to the network, and every node in the blockchain network receives a copy of it.

Nodes in the network verify the transaction's validity. They check whether the sender has sufficient funds or authority to make the transaction and ensure it adheres to network rules. Valid transactions are grouped together into a new block. This block includes a reference (hash) to the previous block, creating a chronological chain of blocks.

The network must reach a consensus to add the new block to the blockchain. This process varies depending on the blockchain's consensus mechanism, such as Proof of Work (PoW) or Proof of Stake (PoS). Once consensus is achieved, the new block is added to the blockchain by the winning miner (in PoW) or validator (in PoS). The blockchain is extended with this new block.

Once a block is added to the blockchain and confirmed by the network, the data within it is considered immutable. It becomes extremely difficult to change or delete. The blockchain operates on a decentralised network of nodes so no single entity has full control, enhancing security and resilience. The data recorded on the blockchain is transparent and visible to all participants, promoting trust and accountability.

Transactions and data on the blockchain are secured using cryptographic techniques, ensuring confidentiality and authenticity. Transactions are pseudonymous, linked to cryptographic addresses rather than real-world identities. Finally, these transactions are digitally signed by the sender, providing proof of authenticity and ownership.

The blockchain continues to grow as new blocks are added over time, extending the transaction history and maintaining the integrity of the ledger.

This process repeats for each transaction and block, creating a secure, transparent, and tamper-resistant ledger that is maintained by a distributed network of participants.

How are Blockchains Used?

Blockchains are used in a variety of ways across different industries and applications. Here are some common use cases for blockchain technology:

Cryptocurrencies: The most well-known use of blockchain is as the underlying technology for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Blockchains enable secure and transparent peer-to-peer transactions without the need for intermediaries like banks.

Identity Verification: Blockchain can provide a secure and tamper-proof way to verify identities, reducing identity theft and fraud. Users can control their personal information and grant access to it as needed.

Healthcare: Medical records and patient data can be stored on a blockchain to improve security and interoperability among healthcare providers while giving patients more control over their data.

Cross-Border Payments: Blockchain can simplify cross-border payments and remittances by reducing the need for multiple intermediaries and currency conversions.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi): DeFi applications on blockchain platforms like Ethereum offer a range of financial services, including lending, borrowing, trading, and yield farming, all without the need for traditional banks or financial institutions.

Is Blockchain Secure?

Blockchain technology is often considered secure due to its inherent design features, which include cryptographic encryption and decentralisation. Blockchain relies on cryptographic techniques to secure data and transactions. Public and private keys are used to control access to wallets and validate transactions. The use of strong encryption ensures that unauthorised access to data is extremely challenging.

Further, the decentralised nature of blockchain means that there is no single point of failure. Transactions and data are stored across a network of nodes, making it resistant to attacks that target centralised systems. The transparency of blockchain data allows anyone to audit and verify transactions. This transparency can deter fraud and ensure that participants in the network follow the rules.

Despite these security advantages, there are still potential security concerns and challenges in the blockchain space:

51% Attacks: In PoW blockchains, if a single entity or group of entities controls more than 51% of the network's computing power, they could potentially manipulate the blockchain's history. This is known as a 51% attack.

Phishing and Social Engineering: Blockchain users are susceptible to phishing attacks, where malicious hackers trick users into revealing their private keys or other sensitive information.