What Is Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC)? Calculation & Formula

Introduction

What Is CAC?

Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) is the total amount of money a company spends to acquire a new customer. This includes everything from ad spend to sales team salaries.

How is measuring CAC important for businesses?

Knowing your CAC gives you a clear picture of how much it really costs to grow your business. It helps you set smart marketing budgets and figure out whether your growth strategy is sustainable.

How to Calculate Customer Acquisition Cost

The Basic CAC Formula

The formula is straightforward:

CAC = Total Marketing and Sales Costs / Number of New Customers Acquired

Let’s say you spent $15,000 on marketing and sales activities in a month and acquired 100 new customers. Your CAC would be $150 per customer. This tells you how much it costs, on average, to gain one new paying customer.

What Costs to Include

CAC isn’t just about ad spend. It includes every dollar that goes into acquiring new customers.

Marketing Expenses

Include the costs for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram campaigns, influencer collaborations, SEO services, and content marketing efforts like blogs and videos. Anything aimed at attracting new prospects belongs here.

Sales Team Costs

Factor in salaries, commissions, bonuses, and training for your sales team. Even employee benefits and travel expenses related to sales meetings should be added if they contribute to customer acquisition.

Software Tools and Platforms

Don’t forget tools like CRMs (e.g., Salesforce), email marketing tools (e.g., Mailchimp), automation platforms (like HubSpot), and analytics dashboards. These tools support your marketing and sales team in capturing and converting leads.

Ways to Reduce CAC

1. Improve Targeting

The more precisely you define your ideal audience, the less you waste on reaching people who won’t convert. Use data-driven insights to sharpen your ad targeting and messaging.

2. Optimise the Sales Funnel

Smooth out your sales steps. A smoother journey means faster decisions and lower costs per customer.

3. Leverage Referrals and Word-of-Mouth

Encourage happy customers to refer friends or colleagues. These leads tend to convert faster and cost little to nothing to acquire.

4. Automate Repetitive Tasks

Use automation tools to handle emails, follow-ups, and lead nurturing. This lets your team focus on more important things, like closing sales.

5. Improve Onboarding and Retention

A solid onboarding experience reduces churn and boosts word-of-mouth. Happy, retained customers cost less over time and can fuel more organic growth.

6. Use Content Marketing

Create helpful blogs, videos, and guides that attract and educate prospects. Content builds trust and brings in leads at a lower cost than paid ads.

7. Retarget Interested Visitors

Don’t lose visitors who showed interest but didn’t convert. Retargeting ads remind them to come back, often at a fraction of the original cost.

8. Invest in SEO

Ranking well on Google brings you free, high-intent traffic. A strong SEO strategy reduces your long-term dependence on paid acquisition.

9. Partner with Influencers or Brands

Team up with influencers or complementary brands to tap into their audience. It’s often cheaper and more effective than cold campaigns.

10. Train Your Sales Team

Well-trained representatives close faster and convert better. Give your team the tools and training they need to get more done and attract customers more efficiently.

How Marketers Use CAC Data

1. Allocating Budgets More Effectively

If one channel consistently brings in leads at a lower cost, it's a sign to shift more resources there. CAC shows us where to invest and where to save.

2. Testing Campaign Efficiency

Marketers run A/B tests to try different messages, visuals, or platforms. CAC acts as a reliable measure to see which version converts better for less.

3. Improving ROI

By tracking CAC closely, marketers can adjust strategies to reduce costs and increase returns. It turns guesswork into informed decision-making.

How to analyse CAC?

1. Breaking Down by Channel

Split your CAC by channel—like Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, or email marketing. This shows where you're getting the most bang for your buck and helps you double down on high-performing platforms.

2. Comparing CAC Over Time

Track your CAC monthly or quarterly. If it’s rising, ask why. It might be that your ad costs are going up, your conversion rate is dropping, or your sales process needs tightening.

3. Identifying Bottlenecks

Sometimes, leads get stuck or drop off mid-funnel. Analysing CAC by stage—click to lead, lead to demo, demo to sale—helps identify where you're losing potential customers and wasting money.

4. Segmenting by Customer Type

Getting different kinds of customers can have different costs. Are big clients more expensive to acquire than small businesses? Look at your customer acquisition cost (CAC) for each group to refine your approach.

5. Comparing to Industry Benchmarks

Is your CAC healthy? Comparing it to industry averages helps you see if you're overspending or right on track. It also gives context to your marketing and sales investments.

CAC vs. CLV (Customer Lifetime Value)

What is CLV?

Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) is the total revenue a customer brings to your business during their entire relationship with you. It includes all their purchases and subscriptions over time.

The CAC to CLV Ratio

This ratio compares how much you spend to acquire a customer (CAC) versus how much that customer earns for you (CLV). A solid rule: CLV should be at least three times your CAC to ensure profitability.

Why This Relationship Matters

When CAC is nearly equal to CLV, your profit margins take a hit. A healthy gap between the two means you’re growing efficiently and can reinvest in smarter, scalable growth strategies.

