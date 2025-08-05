Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More
The Captable
AI Story
SMB Story
HerStory
Social Story
Enterprise Story
YS life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
YSTV
Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Computer vision is the art and science of teaching computers to "see" and understand visual information, just like humans do. It is a field of artificial intelligence (AI) that enables machines to interpret, process, and make decisions based on images or video input. While human vision relies on the brain to instinctively understand shapes, colours, depth, and context, computer vision uses algorithms and data to identify patterns, detect objects, and extract meaning from pixels. This allows machines to recognise faces, classify scenes, or even track motion, often at a scale and speed beyond human capability.
Computer vision matters because it helps machines "see" and make smart decisions quickly and accurately. It powers things like self-driving cars, medical scans, and face recognition on phones. Since computers don’t get tired or distracted, they can process images faster than people and reduce mistakes, making tasks safer, quicker, and more reliable.
Let’s walk through the process, from capturing an image to making sense of it. Think of it like how your brain looks at a photo and instantly knows what's happening. A computer follows a similar (but more mechanical) path.
A camera or visual sensor captures an image or video, serving as the eyes of a computer vision system. This input device could be something as basic as a webcam, a smartphone camera, or as advanced as a high-resolution industrial scanner or drone-mounted sensor. The goal at this stage is to collect raw visual data—pixels, frames, and image sequences—that the system can later process, analyse, and interpret to extract useful insights.
The image is often messy, too bright, too dark, blurry, or noisy. So, the system cleans it up. This makes the image easier for the computer to understand, like clearing foggy glasses before looking at something closely. This step may include:
Next, the system begins analysing the image for visual clues. It extracts key features, such as patterns, lines, edges, textures, colours, and shapes, that help it understand what’s in the picture. These features act as building blocks for recognition. For example, straight lines and sharp angles might suggest the edges of a building, while rounded shapes and smooth textures could indicate a human face or a natural object.
Using the extracted features, the system now tries to figure out what’s actually in the image. It applies trained models—usually powered by AI or deep learning—to:
After seeing hundreds of apple photos, the system can spot an apple even in a noisy background.
Finally, the computer makes sense of the full scene. It might:
Object detection means the computer can find and locate specific objects in a photo or video. It doesn’t just say what’s in the image, but also where it is. For example, in a photo of a busy street, it can spot and draw boxes around each person, car, bicycle, or streetlight.
This is useful for things like traffic monitoring, crowd counting, or detecting products on shelves.
This helps the system identify what category an image belongs to. It looks at the whole image and assigns it a label, like “dog,” “flower,” or “car.” Even if the background or angle changes, a trained model can still recognise the main object.
For example, a cat lying on a couch or standing outside is still classified as a “cat.”
Facial recognition allows a system to detect and identify human faces. First, it locates the face in the image. Then it analyses facial features, like the distance between eyes or the shape of the jaw, to recognise or verify someone’s identity. It’s commonly used for unlocking smartphones, tagging friends on social media, or enhancing security in airports and offices.
Scene understanding goes beyond spotting objects. It allows the system to make sense of the bigger picture. For instance, it can identify that a photo is taken in a kitchen by noticing a stove, fridge, and utensils, even if they aren’t in one spot. It combines object recognition with context to figure out the setting or activity, like detecting that someone is cooking, walking, or playing a sport.