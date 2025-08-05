Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More
The Captable
AI Story
SMB Story
HerStory
Social Story
Enterprise Story
YS life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
YSTV
Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Embeddings are like secret codes that help machines understand the world better. They turn big, complicated things like words, images, or sounds into smaller, easy-to-use numbers. It's a way for computers to "feel" the meaning behind things, not just see them.
Imagine trying to find your friend's house without a map. Tough, right? Embeddings are like digital maps for data. They help machines figure out where things are and how close or far apart they are.
First, the computer looks at a big pile of data—say, lots of text or pictures. It then tries to find patterns and shrink everything down into numbers (called vectors) that still hold all the important details.
Take the word "cat." Instead of just seeing the word, the machine will see a set of numbers like [0.21, -0.45, 0.11]. These numbers tell it what "cat" means and how it's related to "dog" or "tiger."
They help search engines show you better results, help Netflix suggest movies, and even make voice assistants smarter. It's like giving machines a sixth sense!
Vectors are just a fancy word for a list of numbers. Picture them as arrows pointing somewhere in space. The direction and length of the arrow tell us a lot about the meaning of the thing it's pointing to.
Embeddings aren't a one-size-fits-all thing. Depending on what kind of data you're working with—words, sentences, images, or even networks—different types of models are used. Here's a closer look:
Word embeddings turn individual words into vectors. In this way, words with similar meanings are grouped closer in the embedding space.
They help machines grasp not just word spelling, but context and meaning too. For instance, "dog" and "cat" would have vectors that are close to each other, with small distinctions.
Sentence embeddings help machines understand the bigger idea behind a group of words. Models such as Sentence-BERT and Universal Sentence Encoder are commonly used in this area. They're great when the relationship between words matters, like in answering questions or translating languages.
Images can also be turned into vectors! Image embeddings pick out key parts of a picture—like its shapes, colours, and textures—and turn them into numbers. Models like ResNet and Inception help with tasks like identifying faces, objects, or even finding similar photos.
Graphs represent relationships, like friends on social media or linked web pages. Graph embeddings turn points and their links into numbers, helping machines understand complicated networks better.
Models like Node2Vec and GraphSAGE are used to predict new connections, recommend friends, or spot important nodes in a network.
In large language models (LLMs), embeddings convert words, phrases, or sentences into numeric vectors that capture their meaning. These vectors help the model understand the context, relationships, and intent behind the text, enabling tasks like answering questions, generating text, or translating languages more accurately.
Embeddings are created by passing text through a machine learning model like Word2Vec, GloVe, or BERT. The model learns patterns between words and turns them into number-based representations. These vectors capture the meaning, context, and usage of the words or sentences, allowing machines to understand and process language more effectively.
BERT embeddings are vector representations of words or sentences generated by the BERT model to capture their meaning and context in a numerical form.
You can use word embeddings by passing text through a model like Word2Vec, GloVe, or BERT to get vectors, which can then be used in tasks like search, classification, or clustering.
Embeddings can be stored in vector databases like FAISS, Pinecone, or Qdrant, and retrieved using similarity search based on cosine or Euclidean distance.