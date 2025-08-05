What are Embeddings in Machine Learning? Types and Uses

Introduction

What Are Embeddings in Machine Learning?

Embeddings are like secret codes that help machines understand the world better. They turn big, complicated things like words, images, or sounds into smaller, easy-to-use numbers. It's a way for computers to "feel" the meaning behind things, not just see them.

Imagine trying to find your friend's house without a map. Tough, right? Embeddings are like digital maps for data. They help machines figure out where things are and how close or far apart they are.

How Do Embeddings Work?

First, the computer looks at a big pile of data—say, lots of text or pictures. It then tries to find patterns and shrink everything down into numbers (called vectors) that still hold all the important details.

Take the word "cat." Instead of just seeing the word, the machine will see a set of numbers like [0.21, -0.45, 0.11]. These numbers tell it what "cat" means and how it's related to "dog" or "tiger."

Why Are Embeddings Important?

They help search engines show you better results, help Netflix suggest movies, and even make voice assistants smarter. It's like giving machines a sixth sense!

What Are Vectors in Embeddings?

Vectors are just a fancy word for a list of numbers. Picture them as arrows pointing somewhere in space. The direction and length of the arrow tell us a lot about the meaning of the thing it's pointing to.

What Are Embedding Models?

Embeddings aren't a one-size-fits-all thing. Depending on what kind of data you're working with—words, sentences, images, or even networks—different types of models are used. Here's a closer look:

Word Embeddings

Word embeddings turn individual words into vectors. In this way, words with similar meanings are grouped closer in the embedding space.

They help machines grasp not just word spelling, but context and meaning too. For instance, "dog" and "cat" would have vectors that are close to each other, with small distinctions.

Sentence Embeddings

Sentence embeddings help machines understand the bigger idea behind a group of words. Models such as Sentence-BERT and Universal Sentence Encoder are commonly used in this area. They're great when the relationship between words matters, like in answering questions or translating languages.

Image Embeddings

Images can also be turned into vectors! Image embeddings pick out key parts of a picture—like its shapes, colours, and textures—and turn them into numbers. Models like ResNet and Inception help with tasks like identifying faces, objects, or even finding similar photos.

Graph Embeddings

Graphs represent relationships, like friends on social media or linked web pages. Graph embeddings turn points and their links into numbers, helping machines understand complicated networks better.

Models like Node2Vec and GraphSAGE are used to predict new connections, recommend friends, or spot important nodes in a network.

How are embeddings used in LLMs?

In large language models (LLMs), embeddings convert words, phrases, or sentences into numeric vectors that capture their meaning. These vectors help the model understand the context, relationships, and intent behind the text, enabling tasks like answering questions, generating text, or translating languages more accurately.

What Objects Can Be Embedded?

Text: Words, sentences, paragraphs—machines can embed all types of text to understand meaning and context.

Images: Photos and drawings can be transformed into vectors, capturing colours, shapes, and patterns.

Audio: Sounds, speech, and music can be embedded to recognise voices, moods, or instruments.

Videos: Entire videos can be embedded by analysing frames and sound together.

Other Data: Things like user behaviours, website links, and even sensor data can also be embedded for smarter analysis.

Why Use Embeddings?

Personalised Shopping: Amazon uses embeddings to look at what you've browsed and bought. Then, it suggests products you might love.

Music Recommendations: Spotify checks the songs you listen to. It finds new tracks with similar "vibes" using embeddings.

Smarter Search Results: Google goes beyond matching keywords. It understands your search intent thanks to embeddings.

Better Movie Suggestions: Netflix reviews your viewing habits. It finds movies or shows with similar storylines, genres, or themes.

Friend Recommendations: Social media platforms use embeddings to suggest people you might know. They base this on your existing network.

How are embeddings created?

Embeddings are created by passing text through a machine learning model like Word2Vec, GloVe, or BERT. The model learns patterns between words and turns them into number-based representations. These vectors capture the meaning, context, and usage of the words or sentences, allowing machines to understand and process language more effectively.

FAQs on Embeddings

What are BERT embeddings?

BERT embeddings are vector representations of words or sentences generated by the BERT model to capture their meaning and context in a numerical form.

How to use word embeddings​?

You can use word embeddings by passing text through a model like Word2Vec, GloVe, or BERT to get vectors, which can then be used in tasks like search, classification, or clustering.

How to store and retrieve embeddings?

Embeddings can be stored in vector databases like FAISS, Pinecone, or Qdrant, and retrieved using similarity search based on cosine or Euclidean distance.