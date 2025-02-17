Catalogue What is Machine Learning (ML)?

Machine learning (ML) is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that enables computers to learn from data, identify patterns, and make decisions with minimal human intervention. Over time, as they process more data, these systems improve their accuracy and performance.

The following are its three key components:

Algorithms : The rules or methods (like decision trees or neural networks) that help a computer learn patterns and make predictions.

: The rules or methods (like decision trees or neural networks) that help a computer learn patterns and make predictions. Training Data : The information that's fed into a machine learning model to help it learn and improve its accuracy.

: The information that's fed into a machine learning model to help it learn and improve its accuracy. Model Evaluation: The process of testing a trained model to see how well it performs on new, unseen data.

Common applications include image and speech recognition, recommendation systems, fraud detection, self-driving cars, medical diagnosis, stock market trading, and virtual try-ons.

Supervised learning

The model learns from labelled data, meaning each input has a known correct output. This helps with tasks like spam detection, image recognition, and predicting trends. Common techniques include neural networks, linear regression, and decision trees.

Unsupervised learning

The model finds patterns in unlabelled data without predefined categories. It’s used for grouping customers by behaviour, detecting anomalies, and recognising patterns in large datasets. Methods include clustering algorithms like k-means and principal component analysis (PCA).

Semi-supervised learning

A mix of supervised and unsupervised learning, where a small amount of labelled data helps the model make sense of a much larger set of unlabeled data. This approach is useful when labelling data is expensive or difficult, such as in medical research.

Reinforcement learning

The model learns through trial and error, receiving rewards for good decisions. It’s commonly used in robotics, self-driving cars, and game-playing AI, where the system continuously improves by interacting with its environment.

Neural networks

These mimic the way the human brain processes information using interconnected nodes. They are widely used in applications like image and speech recognition, language translation, and even content generation.

Linear regression

A simple algorithm that predicts numerical values by identifying relationships between different factors. For example, it can estimate house prices based on past sales and market trends.

Logistic regression

Used for classification tasks, it predicts outcomes that fall into categories, such as determining whether an email is spam or not. It’s commonly used in fraud detection and medical diagnosis.

Clustering

An unsupervised learning technique that groups similar data points without predefined labels. Businesses use clustering for customer segmentation, market research, and pattern detection.

Decision trees

These make predictions by following a step-by-step decision-making process, much like a flowchart. They are easy to understand and are often used in diagnosing medical conditions and recommending products.

Random forests

A more advanced version of decision trees, random forests combine multiple decision trees to improve accuracy. They are useful in applications like predicting stock prices, detecting fraud, and assessing credit risk.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the broad field of creating machines that can think, learn, and make decisions like humans.

Machine learning (ML) is a subset of AI that trains computers to learn from data and improve over time without being explicitly programmed.

Deep learning is a more advanced form of ML that uses layered neural networks to process large amounts of data for tasks like image recognition and language translation.

Advantages of Machine Learning

Pattern recognition : Machine learning improves at spotting trends as it processes more data. For example, e-commerce sites use it to recommend products based on shopping habits.

: Machine learning improves at spotting trends as it processes more data. For example, e-commerce sites use it to recommend products based on shopping habits. Automation : AI can handle repetitive tasks, freeing people for more meaningful work. It helps in areas like fraud detection, security monitoring, and robotic assembly lines.

: AI can handle repetitive tasks, freeing people for more meaningful work. It helps in areas like fraud detection, security monitoring, and robotic assembly lines. Continuous improvement: Machine learning models refine themselves over time, becoming faster and more accurate, just like how AI-generated content keeps improving.

