Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More
The Captable
AI Story
SMB Story
HerStory
Social Story
Enterprise Story
YS life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
YSTV
Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Monetisation is the process of turning something you have—like a product, service, skill, audience, or content—into money. In simple terms, it means finding a way to earn income from what you already do or own.
Got a hobby, a skill, a product, or even a bunch of Instagram followers? If you can find a way to earn from it, you’re monetising.
Monetisation works by identifying what you offer, finding the right audience, and then choosing a method to earn from it. Here's a step-by-step view:
It could be what you know, what you create, what you sell, your time, or even your followers online.
Figure out who finds value in what you offer. What do they need? What are they willing to pay for?
Choose from ads, sales, subscriptions, affiliate links, or services—whichever fits your offering best.
You might need a website, a payment gateway, a content platform, or an app to start collecting money.
Start offering your product or service and let people know about it. Marketing and visibility are key.
Monitor what’s working and what’s not, and refine your strategy over time. Growth happens with trial and feedback.
In short, monetisation is all about offering value, making it accessible, and creating a way to get paid for it—consistently and sustainably.
One simple way to earn is by selling things, whether they’re digital or physical. Whether you're selling handcrafted jewellery, printed books, or digital downloads like e-books or templates, products can generate consistent income. If you have a product that solves a problem or fulfills a need, it can be a great way to turn your ideas into a revenue stream.
Offering your skills, time, or expertise can also be a lucrative way to monetise. If you're a freelancer, coach, or consultant, you can decide your prices and offer services that match your skills. The beauty of service monetisation is the direct connection between your time and your income. It's especially ideal for those with specialised skills or knowledge.
Content creators have multiple ways to turn their work into income. This method is all about producing valuable content and leveraging platforms or advertising to earn revenue. Depending on the platform, you can earn through ads, sponsored partnerships, or offering paid content. Monetising content works well for creators with a built-in audience or strong engagement on social media.
Developing apps or software tools opens up various income streams. A common model is the "freemium" approach—offering the core functionality for free, while charging users for upgrades, advanced tools, or ad-free experiences. This allows users to try before they buy, increasing the chance of converting free users into paying customers.
Each of these methods allows you to monetise your passion for creating, whether it's writing, photography, video production, or more.
Most monetisation models (especially online) allow for remote work, flexible hours, and scalable options.
Many monetisation paths (like blogging or freelancing) can be started with minimal investment.
Digital products, memberships, or ad revenue can scale quickly once you have an audience or system in place.
Some models (like affiliate links or app downloads) can earn even when you’re not actively working.
Monetisation isn’t instant—it takes effort, strategy, and patience to build a paying audience or customer base.
Especially early on, income might fluctuate month to month.
Depending on the niche, standing out and making money can be tough without strong branding or marketing.
If you rely on third-party platforms (like YouTube, Instagram, or Substack), policy changes can impact your income.
Monetising a passion can sometimes turn it into a chore if not balanced well.
To start monetising, choose a platform, create engaging content, and build an audience. Ensure you meet the platform’s eligibility requirements, like minimum followers or watch hours, and apply for their monetisation program.
Eligibility varies by platform, but generally, you need a certain number of followers, engagement, or content views. For example, YouTube requires 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours in the last 12 months to apply for monetisation.
To monetise your YouTube channel, apply for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) once you meet the requirements (1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours). You can then earn money through ads, memberships, super chats, and more.
Monetise Instagram by becoming an influencer, using affiliate marketing, or creating sponsored posts. You can also use Instagram’s in-built features like badges in live streams or setting up an Instagram shop to sell products directly.