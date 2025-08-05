What is Peer-to-peer lending? How does it work for borrowers and investors?

Introduction

What is Peer-to-peer lending?

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is a form of direct lending where individuals or businesses can borrow money from other individuals. They can do this without going through traditional financial institutions like banks. It operates through online platforms that act as marketplaces connecting borrowers in need of funds with lenders looking to earn returns on their investments. The system is designed to be transparent, efficient, and more accessible for both parties involved.

How Peer-to-Peer Lending Works?

P2P lending operates through a structured and user-friendly process managed entirely online. First, users must register on the platform and complete KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures. Once verified, borrowers can list their loan requirements, stating the amount they need, the purpose of the loan, and the desired tenure. The platform then evaluates the borrower's credit profile using various data points and assigns a risk grade. This streamlined digital approach allows borrowers to gain access to funds quickly and gives lenders transparency and control over where their money goes.

Why is P2P Lending Important?

Peer-to-peer lending plays a crucial role in reshaping access to credit in today's economy. It helps bridge the credit gap by offering an alternative to traditional banks. Especially for individuals and small businesses who are often overlooked by formal lenders. Many of these borrowers face rejection due to insufficient credit history. P2P platforms step in by evaluating alternative data points to assess creditworthiness, making credit accessible to more people. As a result, P2P lending contributes significantly to financial inclusion. This is especially beneficial in developing countries where access to formal banking is still limited.

How P2P Lending Works for Borrowers?

Eligibility and Application

To borrow through a P2P lending platform, applicants must meet certain eligibility criteria. These typically include being an Indian resident above the age of 21, having a stable income source, and possessing a valid bank account and PAN card. The platform uses this data to evaluate the borrower's financial profile.

Loan Approval and Disbursal

After the application is approved, the borrower's loan request is listed on the platform with all relevant details. Registered investors can then choose to fund all or part of the loan. Once the loan is fully funded, the platform disburses the money directly to the borrower's bank account. Borrowers usually start repaying in monthly instalments (EMIs), which include both principal and interest. These repayments are managed through the platform and distributed back to the investors who funded the loan. The entire process is designed to be quick, paperless, and efficient, often taking just a few days from application to disbursal.

How P2P Works for Investors?

Choosing Loans to Fund

Investors play an active role in the P2P lending ecosystem. After registering and completing verification on a platform, they can access a wide pool of borrower profiles. Each profile typically includes the borrower’s credit score, employment status, loan purpose, income level, and assigned risk category. Based on this information, investors can assess the borrower's ability to repay and decide which loans to fund.

Earning Returns and Managing Risks

Returns in P2P lending come in the form of interest paid by borrowers. They are often higher than traditional investment options like fixed deposits. However, these returns come with the risk of borrower default. To manage this risk, investors are encouraged to diversify. It means spreading their money across multiple loans and risk categories. Many platforms provide portfolio diversification tools and credit scoring insights. This helps investors build a balanced and safer portfolio.

Who Can Lend via a P2P Platform?

Individual Investors

Anyone who fulfills the eligibility criteria set by the platform can lend money via a P2P platform. In India, RBI mandates that individual investors should have a net worth or annual of at least ₹10 lakh. Investors must also comply with KYC norms and sign relevant agreements. Platforms often limit the total amount an individual can invest to reduce risk exposure.

Institutional Investors

Institutional participants can include various entities such as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which are crucial players in India's diverse financial sector; small finance banks, designed to promote financial inclusion; cooperative banks, which serve local communities; and even agile fintech firms that are looking to leverage P2P infrastructure for their lending operations. This allows P2P platforms to facilitate larger transactions and offer more diverse lending products.

High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Family Offices

High-net-worth individuals and family offices have also begun to view P2P lending as a viable investment avenue. Given their capacity to absorb risk and their interest in higher yields, they are often key players in funding large volumes of loans.

FAQs on Peer-to-peer lending

What is the meaning of peer-to-peer lending?

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is a way for individuals or businesses to borrow money directly from other individuals or institutional lenders, often through an online platform, bypassing traditional banks.

What is the major difference between P2P lending and traditional banking?

The major difference is that P2P lending connects borrowers and lenders directly, while traditional banking acts as an intermediary, using its own capital for loans and accepting deposits.

Is P2P lending legal in India?

Yes, P2P lending is legal in India and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

What documents are required for P2P lending?

Typically, documents for P2P lending include identity proof, address proof, income proof, bank statements, and often a credit score report.

What is the maximum loan amount in P2P lending?

In India, the maximum loan amount for P2P lending is capped by the RBI, generally at ₹50,000 for a single borrower across all P2P platforms at any point in time, and an aggregate of ₹10,00,000 across all loans taken by a borrower.

What are the risks of P2P lending for investors?

For investors, the main risks include borrower default, liquidity risk (difficulty withdrawing funds early), and platform risk (the P2P platform failing).

What is an example of P2P lending?

An example of P2P lending is an individual needing a personal loan who applies through a platform that then connects them with multiple small investors willing to fund parts of the loan.

What is credit scoring in P2P lending?

In P2P lending, credit scoring is the process platforms use to assess a borrower's creditworthiness and assign a risk rating, which helps lenders decide whether to fund a loan and at what interest rate.