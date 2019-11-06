Tata Power launches Dhaaga to empower women financially

Tata Power celebrates women through the launch of the Dhaaga initiative.

By Tanvi Dubey
6th Nov 2019
India’s largest integrated power company Tata Power has launched Dhaaga, an initiative to uplift the livelihood of under-privileged women by making them financially independent. 


The first Dhaaga store in Delhi was launched in collaboration with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL). The store will showcase and sell handicrafts such as just bags, soft toys, apparels, bangles, paper cups etc providing a platform for women to showcase their talents. 


These women are from self-help groups and are part of the Dhaaga initiative. The store honours and celebrates the craftsmanship of these women. The earnings from the sale of products will be used to support women to become self-reliant and financially independent. 


“Tata Power has always worked towards promoting gender equality and empowering women. With the launch of our first Dhaaga store, we aim to give them a platform to become self-reliant and financially independent. Seeing these women blossom into confident individuals, makes us strive harder to create an environment devoid of the inequalities faced by them.” said, Shalini Singh, Chief – Corporate Communications & Sustainability, Tata Power. 


Dhaaga is not just a store but a movement. The journey started in 2017 with 15 women in Kamshet village of Pune district where a self-help group and a modern garment-making unit was established. Dhaaga has now expanded to encompass 16 locations across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. 


In 2018-209 there were about 1,050 women managing an order value of 37 lakh. Under the initiative, efforts have been made to promote region-specific arts and crafts such as Kutchee handicrafts in Mundra and Tiger Grass Handicrafts in Maithon, Jharkhand. 


With the first Dhaaga store in Delhi, the hard work and craftsmanship of the community will receive due attention and will also help the women to become self-reliant.


With financial independence will come stability, increased confidence and change for the better. Dhaaga is a step in the right direction.



 (Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)



Tanvi Dubey
Tanvi Dubey

