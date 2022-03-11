Building a network and sisterhood of women with HerStory and SonderConnect

HerStory and Sonderconnect are proud to announce a strategic partnership. With this partnership HerStory and SonderConnect aim to build a combined initiative to look at connecting with women across not just India but around the world.

Over the past eight years, HerStory has been the original voice of women founders, leaders, and changemakers that has touched over 15 million users. We have focussed on telling their stories, stories that you may not have heard anywhere else before, and connecting them with the right people for mentoring, networking, and investments.

SonderConnect is an organisation dedicated to discovering, empowering and promoting women founders globally. We support women entrepreneurs in business development through expert-led coaching and access to a network of investors, thought leaders and executives across various industries.

It has engaged with women entrepreneurs in India since 2016. Through Ignite, its biannual flagship program, SonderConnect identifies, nurtures and champions high potential women-led ventures with the goal of growing them to be multi-million dollar companies.

With this partnership, we hope to bring a stronger sisterhood, mentorship, and investment to women-led startups.

A shout out to the sponsors of Women on Mission Summit 2022, an Initiative by HerStory, by YourStory - ﻿BYJU'S﻿, the presenting partner, and other sponsors - ﻿Kyndryl﻿, Sequoia Spark, ﻿Zilingo﻿, ﻿Atlassian﻿, ﻿Akamai Technologies﻿, ﻿Freshworks﻿ for Startups, and Netapp Excellator

Edited by Ramarko Sengupta Edited by Ramarko Sengupta