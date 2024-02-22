From Priyanka Gill to Vani Kola: meet India’s most inspiring changemakers and leaders at SheSparks 2024

It’s a universally acknowledged fact that women will play the most transformational role in India’s growth story and will help drive India towards its goal of becoming a $5 trillion nation.

With the aim to catalyse and accelerate greater participation of women as technologists, innovators, entrepreneurs, leaders, and workers, SheSparks 2024 will bring women role models for India to the forefront, spotlight thought leaders driving equitable change, and bring fresh and actionable learnings from women changemakers with the hope to kickstart a movement of change.

Scheduled for March 7, 2024, at Hotel Royal Orchid in Bengaluru, the conference will bring inspiration alive through real stories of grit, innovation, and success that can inspire the next wave of women leaders.

Here are some of India’s most inspiring changemakers and leaders coming to SheSparks 2024.

Vani Kola, one of the most influential investors in India’s startup ecosystem

Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital, has led more than 30 investments, and her portfolio includes the likes of Myntra, Cure.fit, and Dream11. She serves as on the board CXXO, a Kalaari Capital Initiative that focuses on women founder-CEOs. Meet Vani Kola as she breaks down her investment philosophy and spills the beans on building a successful business at SheSparks 2024.

Priyanka Gill, the investor who understands the business of content

Priyanka Gill, Venture Partner, Kalaari Capital, and Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group, advises portfolio companies on growth, marketing, and brand strategy. She also leads the CXXO initiative that champions female-led startups. This aligns with her passion for empowering entrepreneurs, especially women to help them maximise potential and value. Priyanka is also the co-founder of the Good Glamm Group. Valued at $1.2 billion on the back of a content-creator-commerce strategy, the group owns beauty, digital media and influencer brands. Meet her at SheSparks 2024 to understand the business of content.

Deena Jacob, the knowledge powerhouse on fundraising and futuristic financial planning

Deena Jacob, CFO & Co-founder, Open Financial Technologies, is one of the few successful women in the field of finance, a landscape that’s male-dominated not just in India, but globally. She has been a winner of CIMA (Chartered Institute of Management Accountants) Most Influential CFOs Award in 2016. Deena is also considered an expert on topics related to financial management, especially her perspectives on the Budget and other government policies.

Hena Mehta, creator of India's first app-based personal finance platform for women

Hena Mehta, CEO & Founder, Basis, built the platform with the vision of bridging the knowledge and trust gaps that women face while making and acting on financial decisions. A Wharton MBA and UPenn Computer Science major, she is also the founder of Lean In Bangalore - affiliated with and recognised by Sheryl Sandberg's Lean In Foundation.

Dr Geetha Manjunath, creator of the groundbreaking AI-based breast cancer detector

Dr Geetha Manjunath’s work at NIRAMAI Health Analytix has led the company to develop a breakthrough AI solution for detecting early-stage breast cancer in a non-invasive, cost-effective and radiation-free manner. A product of IISc and Kellogg School of Management, she comes with over 25 years of experience in IT innovation. Geetha has received international and national recognition for her innovations and entrepreneurial work, and also holds 20 US patents and more pending grants.

Anushka Rathod, India's first finance content creator in the short-form video space

Recognised in the Forbes 30 under 30 India list of 2024, Anushka Rathod is India's first finance content creator in the short-form video space. With a business and finance education, she simplifies personal finance through 30-second reels, amassing over 2 million followers. Catch her at SheSparks 2024 as she speaks about womenomics, demystifying financial jargon, and making finance fun for women.

Dr Ishani Roy, the DEI leader with a data and research-based approach

As a PhD holder in applied mathematics from Brown University, and a Cartier Fellow, Dr. Ishani Roy, Founder & CEO, Serein, is a leader in the field of diversity and inclusion solutions for enterprises in India. Her work at Serein helps senior leaders, founders, and investors create inclusive companies through data and science. She also invests in and supports women and other less represented leaders and entrepreneurs to achieve their truest potential. Catch her at SheSparks 2024 as she speaks about creating workplace D&I that works with science and data.

Dr Saundarya Rajesh, the award-winning DEI strategist

Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President, Avtar The Power of Diversity, is an award-winning social entrepreneur, career doctor, a top DEI strategist for India Inc, and author of the best-selling book The 99 Day Diversity Challenge. As one of India’s most prominent diversity strategists, she is credited with having ushered in the ‘second-career’ revolution for women professionals. Catch her at SheSparks 2024 as she speaks about second careers for women and re-innervating important resources

