How SheSparks 2025 hopes to empower 1 million+ women in the workforce by 2027

Over the past five years, SheSparks, YourStory’s flagship event for women, powered by its gender vertical, HerStory has sparked a movement, bringing together dynamic women from different backgrounds—entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, social change makers, investors, and policymakers—to ignite conversations, collaborations, and change.

This year’s edition of SheSparks to be held on March 21 at Hotel Shangri-La in Bengaluru will continue to fuel inspiration, innovation, and impact.

Despite making up nearly half of the population, women represent only 23% of India's workforce, highlighting the urgent need for inclusive workplace policies and systemic reforms. Leadership roles remain elusive, with women holding just 18% of board seats, while the persistent 20% gender pay gap underscores the necessity for swift and decisive action.

With women constituting 36% of the tech industry, there's significant potential for growth and equitable representation, while the fact that only 22% of enterprises are women-led signals the need for stronger support in funding, mentorship, and scaling initiatives.

To this effect, SheSparks will play a crucial role in bridging these gaps by fostering mentorship, networking, and opportunities for women professionals and entrepreneurs.

SheSparks 2025 is not just an event; it’s a transformative movement dedicated to driving inclusivity, spotlighting changemakers, and fostering meaningful opportunities for women across industries.

SheSparks 2025 aims to make a lasting impact by engaging 100+ thought leaders, inspiring over 500 attendees, reaching 5 million+ women, and empowering 1 million+ women in the workforce by 2027.

The event will feature power-packed panel discussions, inspiring keynotes and personal journeys and offer opportunities for networking and collaboration to learn and grow.

For the first time, SheSparks will present dynamic career speed-dating sessions through PowerPath Pairings, connecting aspiring leaders with top employers.

A key highlight of SheSparks 2025 is the launch of the Future Shapers: Women to Watch 2025 report, which will profile trailblazing women who are redefining industries and breaking barriers.

The SheSparks Roadshow, a 12-city journey, will unite change makers and spark conversations across the nation. Additional highlights include product launches from women-led enterprises, fireside chats, keynotes, and masterclasses focusing on business acumen, financial independence, and leadership excellence.

Over the years, SheSparks has welcomed an esteemed lineup of speakers, including Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Sudha Murty, Suchitra Ella, Dia Mirza, Vani Kola, Amitabh Kant, and many more, who have inspired and empowered women to lead and excel.

If you are a woman entrepreneur, corporate leader, aspiring startup founder, policymaker, or an ally for women’s progress, this event is for you! Join us in shaping a future where women lead with confidence, innovation thrives, and inclusivity becomes the norm.

Get Tickets | Partner with Us