Unlocking India's workforce potential: a call to action for gender inclusion in the private sector

India stands on the brink of a transformative era, one that could propel the nation to new heights of economic and social progress. However, despite the remarkable strides in various sectors, women's participation in the workforce remains stagnant at a concerning 20%.

This underrepresentation is not merely a social issue but a critical economic one. The private sector, which is rapidly growing and evolving in India, holds immense potential to change this dynamic. By integrating sexual and reproductive health (SRH) into workplace policies, India can create an environment that fosters gender parity and ultimately, boosts productivity and economic growth.

The key to unlocking this untapped potential lies in recognizing that women, who make up nearly 49% of the global population, are frequently excluded from the design and operation of workplaces. As per the

UNFPA report Advancing Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in the Private Sector – The Case for Action and Accountability in the Workplace, comprehensive actions from businesses are crucial to ensure women's well-being in the workplace.

However, the conversation must move beyond policy recommendations and towards a nuanced, strategic approach to gender inclusivity, tailored to India's unique workforce landscape.

SRH as a catalyst for empowerment

Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) is fundamental to empowering women and unlocking their full economic potential. In India, a lack of access to essential services such as reproductive healthcare, family planning, and childcare continues to pose significant barriers to women’s workforce participation. These barriers are deeply intertwined with societal norms that still place the primary caregiving responsibilities on women, making it difficult for them to balance their professional and personal lives.

The private sector can address this gap by offering workplace policies that prioritize SRH. Companies that invest in these policies not only improve the well-being of their employees but also enhance productivity. A study shows that firms implementing comprehensive SRH measures see an increase in productivity by up to 15%. Moreover, supporting women through family planning services and childcare options reduces absenteeism and turnover rates, contributing to a more stable and committed workforce.

The care economy: A pillar of workforce participation

The care economy, encompassing both paid and unpaid care work, plays an essential role in supporting women’s participation in the workforce.

Many women are forced to leave the workforce or opt for part-time roles due to caregiving responsibilities. By providing affordable childcare and eldercare options, companies can alleviate this burden. Businesses that recognise and redistribute caregiving duties through flexible work arrangements and support systems enable women to contribute fully to the economy.

Investments in the care economy are not just acts of corporate social responsibility—they are economically sound decisions. When women are supported in managing their dual roles, they are more likely to remain in the workforce, driving economic growth and fostering a more inclusive work environment.

Social protection and health services: a crucial component

Robust social protection measures are indispensable for safeguarding women’s economic security. Strengthening maternity benefits, expanding health coverage, and ensuring access to mental health services can create an environment where women feel supported and valued. These measures, though seemingly basic, are crucial to fostering a workplace culture that values gender equality and inclusivity.

By creating gender-responsive social security schemes and health benefits, businesses can make a powerful statement about their commitment to equal opportunity and fairness. Companies like Infosys and Tata Steel have already set benchmarks in creating inclusive workplace cultures by implementing these practices.

Fostering inclusivity and gender equality

Creating an inclusive workplace involves more than offering flexible work hours or equal pay—it requires a fundamental shift in workplace culture. Companies must cultivate environments that are free from discrimination and harassment, where women feel safe and supported. Initiatives that offer vocational training and entrepreneurship opportunities for women can also play a significant role in closing the gender gap.

By fostering an inclusive work environment, businesses not only improve their employee retention rates but also enhance their overall performance. Diverse teams have been proven to be more innovative, effective, and successful, making inclusivity a vital business strategy.

Creating a supportive ecosystem for SRH

For SRH initiatives to be truly effective, companies must build a supportive ecosystem that promotes awareness and access to services. This includes regular training sessions, accessible resources, continuous dialogue, and confidential counseling services for employees. Leading companies like Zomato have already begun integrating progressive SRH policies, setting a strong precedent for others to follow.

Building a culture of support ensures that SRH initiatives are not just top-down mandates but integral parts of the company’s ethos. A supportive ecosystem also encourages employees to take advantage of these resources, fostering a healthier and more productive workforce.

Measuring and reporting progress: accountability matters

The effectiveness of SRH policies and initiatives depends on robust monitoring and evaluation. Businesses must establish clear metrics to track progress and measure the impact of their policies. Regular reporting can ensure that these initiatives stay on course and meet their objectives. Transparency and accountability in this process not only build trust with employees but also with external stakeholders.

Collaboration is key

While the private sector plays a crucial role in advancing gender equality, collaboration with the government and civil society is essential for long-term success.

These stakeholders can work together to build a robust ecosystem that supports women’s workforce participation and creates equitable workplaces.

As India moves towards a more inclusive future, the joint efforts of the private sector, civil society, and government will be instrumental in achieving gender parity and unlocking the full potential of the female workforce.

To unlock the full potential of India’s female workforce, businesses must take bold steps in integrating SRH into workplace policies, investing in the care economy, expanding social protections, and fostering inclusive work environments. By embracing these initiatives, India has the opportunity to achieve not only gender parity but also significant economic growth and social inclusivity. Together, we can build a brighter, more equitable future for all.

(Shaonli Chakraborty is CEO, UpFront - member of UNFPA’s Coalition for Reproductive Justice in Business.)

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)