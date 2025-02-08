Meet Ananya Prasad, the first woman of colour to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean

Ananya Prasad, a Bengaluru-born adventurer, has made history by becoming the first woman of colour to complete a solo row across the Atlantic Ocean. The 34-year-old rower successfully finished the gruelling journey in 52 days, 5 hours, and 44 minutes, securing second place in the solo category of the world-renowned World’s Toughest Row race.

Her achievement not only marks a milestone in the world of adventure sports but also stands as a powerful testament to perseverance, courage and determination.

Ananya Prasad. All images courtesy World's Toughest Row

Born in Bengaluru, Ananya moved to the United Kingdom at the age of five when her parents, both doctors, relocated there. Growing up, she was exposed to nature and outdoor activities but had no experience in adventure sports. Despite this, she always had a strong curiosity to try new and challenging activities.

Her adventurous streak led her to pursue biking and kayaking, but ocean rowing was something she had never considered—until she came across the Atlantic rowing event in 2018. The idea of rowing across an ocean solo captivated her, and she decided to take on what is often considered one of the most extreme endurance challenges in the world.

Her journey was not just about testing her own limits. Ananya was driven by a larger purpose—breaking barriers for women in adventure sports, especially women of colour, and raising awareness about mental health. She dedicated her row to supporting the Deenabandhu Trust, a children’s home and school in Mysore, as well as a UK-based mental health charity.

For her, the challenge was not only a personal endeavour but also a platform to encourage women to pursue challenges they may believe are beyond their reach.

“Courage is attempting things even when you think you may fail,” she said, emphasising that stepping outside one’s comfort zone is the first step toward achieving the impossible.

Ananya embarked on her journey on December 11 as part of the Atlantic Campaigns’ World’s Toughest Row, an organised race that welcomes individuals willing to endure the immense physical and mental trials of crossing the ocean alone. Over nearly two months, she rowed thousands of kilometres across the Atlantic, facing ever-changing conditions that tested her strength, endurance, and resilience.

Alone on the vast ocean, she celebrated Christmas and New Year’s Eve in solitude, marking the occasion with the traditional UK holiday treats of mince pies and mulled wine. Though it was far from a typical festive season, she described it as one of the most unique experiences of her life. “It’s fascinating that I spent the last day of 2024 in the middle of the Atlantic,” she says.

Rowing solo across an ocean presented an array of formidable challenges. The physical toll was immense.

“I rowed an average of 10-15 hours a day, took 3-4 hours of rest, and slept for five hours, all while battling unpredictable weather conditions,” she says.

Towering 25-foot waves, relentless headwinds, and extreme fatigue were part of her daily struggles. One of the most harrowing moments of her journey occurred when the rudder of her boat broke unexpectedly, leaving her completely without control for an entire day. To fix the problem, she had to dive into the open ocean, retrieve the broken part, and install a new rudder while battling rough waters. It was a moment of pure survival, demanding technical skill and unshakable mental resolve.

Preparing for such an extreme challenge required years of rigorous training. Ananya spent over three years developing the necessary physical strength, endurance, and technical knowledge to survive the journey. While the physical training was demanding, she found that learning the technical skills required for ocean navigation, equipment handling, and emergency protocols was even more complicated. Having no prior experience with nautical sports, she had to learn everything from scratch. She believes that signing up for the race and committing to the training process was one of the most difficult yet important steps.

Despite having a fear of deep water, Ananya pushed through, proving that fear does not have to be a barrier to achieving greatness. “If I can do this, then anyone can do this. It’s 100% possible,” she said, reinforcing her belief that determination and courage can overcome any obstacle.

Her victory is more than just a personal achievement—it is a call for more women to embrace adventure sports and push past societal limitations. She was the only woman in the solo category of the race, highlighting the gender disparity in extreme endurance sports and further motivating her to advocate for greater female participation in such fields.

Now that she has conquered the Atlantic, Ananya is already looking forward to her next adventure. Whether through rowing, mountaineering, or other endurance challenges, she hopes to continue inspiring people to pursue their dreams fearlessly. Through her journey, she has not only proven that physical and mental boundaries can be pushed but also that representation matters—women, and especially women of colour, belong in every space, including the toughest races in the world.

Her story stands as a testament to resilience, courage, and the boundless potential of human determination. In breaking records, she has also broken barriers, paving the way for future generations of adventurers who dare to dream beyond the horizon.