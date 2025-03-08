International Women's Day isn’t just symbolic; it’s an opportunity to spotlight the ongoing challenges women face and gear up for the future. And it’s our moment to celebrate sisterhood and our wins! Indian women and India Inc. have come a long way.

In the mid-1990s, when I wanted to make a career comeback post my extended maternity break, women’s careers were hardly a thing, and I struggled to land a banking job that offered the flexibility every young mom needs. But today, 100% of Avtar-Seramount ‘Best Companies for Women in India’ have a structured process for flexible work.

But we are still a long way from where Indian women need to be. Only one in five women are in the formal workforce. Undoubtedly, the foundation has been set, but now it’s time to Accelerate Action – an incredibly fitting theme for IWD 2025. Incidentally, I discussed a topic closely related to this theme as we welcomed 2025 – The need to give women’s careers an Optiboost, which essentially calls for bold, proactive, intentional actions to promote women’s success in the workplace.

So, what can companies and the Indian woman professional do to ‘Accelerate Action’ in 2025?

Action plan for companies

Corporations keen on empowering women must take innovative steps to accelerate gender inclusion, moving beyond common practices like mentoring and flexible work arrangements.

Returnship programmes for women

Returnship programs offer structured opportunities for women returning after career breaks, offering training and support to ease their transition back into corporate life. These programs are gaining traction, helping bridge employment gaps and boost diversity. In 2016, only 30% of Avtar-Seramount ‘Best’ companies had a formal returnship program, but by 2024, 84% had embraced this transformative initiative.

Gender-neutral parental leave policies

Offering substantial parental leave to men normalizes men’s involvement and supports women’s career continuity. Leaders like GlaxoSmithKline (an Avtar-Seramount ‘Best’ company for women in India) are known for their generous parental leave, which extends up to 18 weeks. This approach challenges traditional gender roles, fostering workplace equality.

Building a culture of allyship

Encouraging men to be allies and advocates for women's advancement can break down gender barriers. Among Avtar-Seramount ‘Best’ companies, nearly 70% of the organizations have a structured program for men to mentor or sponsor women. These programs promote male leadership in inclusion efforts, creating a culture shift that can accelerate gender equity.

Micro-inclusion efforts

Micro-inclusion refers to small, everyday intentional acts that foster belonging and equity. For example, actively listening to a quieter voice in a meeting, using someone’s correct pronouns, or acknowledging a contribution often overlooked are all subtle gestures that counteract exclusion and promote a sense of value for all individuals. Rooted in empathy and awareness, micro-inclusions require minimal effort but collectively build genuinely compassionate environments. Unlike grand gestures, their power lies in consistency, reinforcing dignity and respect in daily life.

Upskilling programmes for women

Investing in women’s upskilling is both a moral and an economic imperative. Women often face systemic barriers – unequal pay, caregiving responsibilities, and limited access to training – that hinder career growth. A game-changing solution to breaking these barriers is through upskilling. Upskilling equips women with future-ready skills, boosting employability in high-demand fields like technology and management. For example, Avtar’s DigiPivot program, a fully sponsored course in digital marketing for women offered in partnership with Google, HUL and ISB, has seen 67% of its alumni pivot and thrive brilliantly in digital marketing!

Action plan for the Indian woman professional

Participate in diversity initiatives

Join or lead diversity and inclusion committees because this allows you to influence company policies that promote gender equality. Your leadership can amplify efforts to create a more inclusive culture for your sisters.

Foster male allyship

Let’s face it: Gender bias is complicated. It may be challenging for men to understand all its finer nuances. So, help men become strong allies by encouraging, appreciating and engaging in insightful discussions.

Utilize data for decision-making

Data is not the new oil – leveraging data is. Use data analytics to examine retention rates, promotion gaps, representation, and so on, to identify and address gender disparities.

Support employee resource groups

Create or participate in Employee Resource Groups for women – they are a great platform for connection, support, and advocacy.

And finally, be a career warrior

Become a career warrior. How? By embracing resilience, strategy, and self-advocacy in your professional journey. A career warrior navigates challenges – gender bias, imposter syndrome, or work-life demands – with determination. She builds a strong network, seeking mentors and allies who amplify her voice. She boldly negotiates for fair pay and opportunities. She prioritizes upskilling, sets clear goals, and owns her achievements without apology.

On this Women’s Day, let’s commit to building a powerful journey for our career warriors – one that amplifies their strength and vision. Because they deserve this strong support. And India needs our strong women. Happy Women’s Day, my unstoppable women!

(Dr Saundarya Rajesh is an entrepreneur, and Founder & President, Avtar Group)

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)