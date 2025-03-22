Knowledge, confidence, assertiveness and persistence. These are some of the key tenets that define Dr Ekroop Caur's journey in the male-dominated field of governance.

At SheSparks 2025, Dr Caur, Secretary of the Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, shared her journey of resilience and leadership in high-stakes roles, in a fireside chat with Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO of YourStory.

Born and raised in Chandigarh, Dr Caur’s path to governance was not preordained. Her decision to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2001 led her to Karnataka, an unexpected posting that soon became a defining chapter in her life.

“People here don’t even believe I belong to the North. I have completely assimilated and become part of this state,” she shared, reflecting on her deep-rooted connection with Karnataka. Her initial postings in Bellary and Sakleshpur gave her experience in grassroots governance, shaping her administrative approach and ability to connect with local communities.

Breaking barriers in leadership

Dr Caur has often been the only woman in decision-making rooms. Undeterred by the challenge, she has consistently countered biases with knowledge, confidence, and strategic execution.

“Many times, I have been the only woman in the room. But I ensure my voice is heard through expertise and assertiveness,” she shared.

As the first woman managing director of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), she navigated the complexities of managing a rapidly growing city's public transport system. “BMTC is a universe in itself. Managing daily operations that impact millions requires strategic vision,” she said.

She was also the first woman to serve as Karnataka's Secretary of Budget and Resources, a role traditionally dominated by men.

“When you think of finance, you usually think of men. These areas remain bastions of male dominance,” she noted.

Yet she spent six years shaping Karnataka’s fiscal policies, proving that expertise transcends gender biases.

Shaping policies and driving impact

One of her most impactful roles was leading the Department of Women and Child Development, overseeing policies affecting children, women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities—essentially, everyone except men aged 18 to 60.

“This department influences vast sections of society. Governance must be data-driven and solution-oriented to ensure long-term impact,” she emphasised.

Her tenure reinforced the importance of evidence-based policymaking to drive sustainable societal transformation.

Currently, Dr Caur spearheads Karnataka’s IT, biotechnology, and electronics sectors. Engaging with global investors, industry leaders, and startups, she plays a pivotal role in maintaining the state's reputation as a tech powerhouse. “This role is about shaping the future of technology in the state,” she explained, highlighting the significance of fostering innovation-driven growth.

A firm advocate for evidence-based governance, Dr Caur believes impactful solutions stem from clarity and resilience. “If a problem had an easy fix, someone else would have solved it. Big changes require persistence,” she asserted.

Women are not superwomen

Dr Caur rejects the ‘superwoman’ myth, which pressures women to excel in all areas without compromise.

“Women have multiple dimensions to their lives, not just work. We can’t do everything perfectly,” she noted.

Instead, she advocates prioritisation and delegation. "When I say I spend quality time with my children, it may be at the cost of not cooking or not doing many other things,” she said.

Looking back, she acknowledges the need for balance in her life. “If I could tell my younger self one thing, it would be to aim for more balance. I always prioritised work, but as my kids grow and move out, I realise how fleeting time is," she reflected.