'Illustrating joy in the little things': Alicia Souza talks business, work ethics, and industry myths

For creative entrepreneurs, often, the real challenge isn't creating beautiful masterpieces—it’s the balancing act between their art and running their business.

“I'm very conscious of the fact that this is a business. There is a brand, and even though the brand voice is me, it's beyond me. It's not me running this business, there's a team, there are bills to pay, and there are salaries to pay,” said Alicia Souza, illustrator and entrepreneur, at SheSparks 2025 in Bengaluru on Friday.

Souza, who is well known for her quirky style and illustrations of mundane everyday activities, finds her inspiration in all sorts of places, even in the busy Bengaluru traffic and in a warm relaxing shower.

“(When) you're stuck, you look around and you see people at their best and worst, best being their most patient and zen, or you'll see the ones who are banging the horn. I've drawn so much about traffic, especially before when I just started driving,” said Souza.

Artistic style and quirky nature

Alicia Souza, Illustrator & Entrepreneur

Now, about 15 years into her journey, Souza reflects back on her initial days and style. “When I started, it was so early that I didn't have time to think about what style I was doing. I think it was mostly what was the fastest way I could draw something that works for the products we're making,” she said.

“After I became a freelancer, that was still the style I stuck with. So I think it's almost a matter of luck, and it was so early that there weren't many, so it became very distinguished,” added the illustrator.

For most people, stickers are a symbol of childhood fun, and Souza is no different.

“I've never stopped loving stickers. It's so silly and so small. And when I started talking about it and making them, a lot of people started getting nostalgic about them. Now it's part of most of our products and has become such a massive part of our brand that it's kind of amazing, because now I make what I always love,” she said.

On a lighter note, she also discussed her passion for chips, which one can see has seeped into her illustrations. “I talk about chips a lot, I really love chips, and I get asked to start a chips brand all the time… But the problem with that is, firstly, that's FMCG, so it's not my domain,” Souza said.

“The critic doesn't open the restaurant, you're just the taster. It's one (question) I get asked a lot, but I wouldn't dip my feet there just yet,” she added.

Sketching a path that avoids losing creativity

According to Souza, one fear that arises when following your passions is if the business side of things would end up taking over the creative.

As someone who loves drawing, she wished to continue doing so and did not want to lose herself in the business side of operations.

“This happens a lot with people in creative fields. Chefs are the best example, because someone who absolutely loves cooking and running a kitchen ends up starting a restaurant, but then just ends up managing. And then you completely change what you love doing. That's one thing I was very clear when I started, that I was not going to do that. So it never ends up being a job, even though of course it is,” she added.

Beyond art

Discussing the myths associated with the creative domain, Souza said that beginners in the space go through a stage where they have to talk about money, but feel awkward doing so.

“What people think of when they think of a freelance illustrator, or even an illustrator who runs a business, is that it's almost hobby-like,” believes Souza.

When her journey as a freelancer began, Souza found herself thrown into a deep end where she had to start making it work. At the time, this was when she realised that Facebook was one place she could get work out quickly.

“I didn't have to have finished projects, I can just put up a drawing. So it shows people what I do,” she said. The Illustrator, who continues to have an online presence on social media platforms like Instagram, considers her daily updates and posts of her art as part of her work.

Starting out in a creative field, she said, is similar to training for a marathon. It is not the likes that matter, but the consistency that builds the stamina, she added.