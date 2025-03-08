Working mothers or mothers at work? The double burdens borne by Indian women

Amidst the Maha Kumbh Mela rush in the New Delhi railway station last month, Reena—a new mother and a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable—patrolled the platforms while carrying her baby in a strap.

The caption of the now-viral video, shared by the official RPF handle, read, “She serves, she nurtures, she does it all. A mother, a warrior, standing tall’.

Constable Reena from 16BN/RPSF performing her duties while carrying her child, representing the countless mothers who balance the call of duty with motherhood every day.”

While many Netizens lauded Reena as a symbol of resilience and "Naari Shakti", others highlighted a system’s failure towards a new young mother.

For many in India, an ideal Indian woman is one who can perfectly juggle house chores along with her professional life, besides taking care of children and her family.

Tanya Mehra, a full-time content creator who lives in Delhi, talks about the double burdens women have to face. "That's a societal stereotype. Women are always pressured to do it all. Our involvement at home is given, but when it comes to men, it's a choice they are allowed to make. There is a lot of undue pressure."

Quite some task! But what does it take for a woman to hustle and manage everything from the house to her workplace?

In July 2024, YourDost surveyed 5,000 working professionals about the emotional wellness state of employees, where 72.2% of the female respondents reported feeling stressed compared to 53.64% of men.

The study also found that over 18% of female professionals struggled with striking a work-life balance.

At home, too, employed Indian women's contribution to unpaid domestic work is six times as much as employed Indian males, highlighted a March 2024 report by Karnannaya Council and CII, in collaboration with Nikore Associates.

It’s a double whammy for Indian women, who are expected to be perfect and balance work and home owing to societal standards.

Shivangi Jain, a consultant at The Media Manifest, Mumbai, says, “The notion that you have to be an all-rounder takes a toll on your health. If you decide to take a break after the birth of your child, many people ask why you are wasting your time. Why are you not being productive? I also feel this way sometimes, and it takes a toll on me. There is a constant battle in my head that I am fighting alone. I wonder if I should work or dedicate all my time to my baby."

India’s legal framework, including the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act of 2017, mandates establishments with 50 or more employees to provide crèche facilities within a prescribed distance.

The fact that the constable had no choice but to bring her baby to work suggests non-compliance or a lack of implementation of these legal provisions.

Sanjana Chowhan, a communications coach from Mumbai, says, “Women are expected not to complain. I have fortunately not experienced this firsthand, but I have seen and heard of many companies that don't have proper spaces for women to pump when they return to work, meaning women are doing it in toilets. Then, they are also forced to take calls late at night, early in the morning.”

If adequate maternity leave, flexible work hours, or childcare support systems were in place, it would have been easier for the RPF constable to do her duty.

However, this is not an isolated incident. Female train drivers and other women employees in Railway services have previously voiced their concerns over the lack of proper maternity benefits and childcare support. Despite policies on paper, implementation remains weak, leaving working mothers to navigate an unfair system.

Forging the way forward

After Jain’s Sunitaa Tank, a Delhi-based senior career and wellness coach, recalls how she would have to bring her young son to work, "Many times, there was mental pressure on me because I had to finish my work while keeping my child engaged."

She adds that even if offices have facilities like crèches, leaving a child there is not easy because one has to consider the environment and quality of the workplace.

Both Jain and Tank believe that most workplaces do not take the needs of working women seriously. Jain explains, "I don't think people really understand what a mother goes through from the pregnancy to the delivery, as well as the emotional changes. Even if your pregnancy is smooth, handling an infant is difficult because you are also a new mom. It is a learning process for you as well, and if you are not around people who understand your situation, it gets very difficult."

Tank believes that the road to improvement lies in promoting systemic change. As she explains, "There should be coaches for to-be-parents in all organisations. A child is born later, but as parents, we have a lot of questions about our emotional, mental, and financial stability.

She adds that people who want to plan kids should be guided to ensure the process is smooth, as well as after the delivery. This will help parents make conscious decisions based on holistic interactions.

Most Indian women continue to try to find the balance between endless unpaid domestic work and full-time jobs. But can our country achieve sustained economic growth if the pressure of perfection continues to weigh down women's capabilities?

In reality, the path to building stress-free, mentally sound, and emotionally healthy employee networks lies in making both household chores and workplaces more equitable. It is incumbent upon policymakers and families to prioritise the socio-emotional well-being of women instead of forcing them to conform to unrealistic standards.