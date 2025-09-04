Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins menstrual wellness brand ZOY as Co-founder

Actor and entrepreneur Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become Co-founder of menstrual and feminine health brand ZOY, partnering with founder Maheshwari Moorthy in what the company describes as an effort to “rethink women’s health as a whole”.

ZOY positions itself as a wellness-driven alternative in a market dominated by disposable plastic-based sanitary products, said the company in a statement. The company is built on values that chemically processed pads and other conventional items contribute to issues including urinary tract infections, PCOS, and fertility complications, it added.

ZOY's product range includes medicated sanitary napkins, herbal pads infused with seven herbs said to ease period pain, and a patented Snow Lotus Therapy Pad designed to support PCOS management and menstrual regulation. ZOY also offers sustainable options such as reusable period underwear and menstrual cups.

“ZOY was born out of the belief that menstrual health must never be compromised. For decades, women have used products that damage their well-being. Having Samantha join strengthens our mission,” said Moorthy.

Prabhu said her decision to partner with the brand was linked to her own advocacy on wellness: “This is not just about menstrual care, it’s about rethinking women’s health as a whole. I want women to feel empowered to make healthier choices about their bodies.”

ZOY plans a nationwide expansion within two years via ecommerce, retail, and its ‘Zoypreneur’ community initiative. The programme will offer women opportunities for financial independence by promoting menstrual wellness solutions in their communities, said the statement released by the company.