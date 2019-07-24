







Android is considered the leader of operating systems and is dominating the mobile world for years. One can witness a number of android based applications developed & uploaded at Google Play App every minute. It will be highly challenging for you to pick the best one among over-crowded apps. If you are too looking to develop a mobile app that stands out among the crowd then this article will help you find the one! Find below the curated list of top Android app development companies in 2019. You can trust these companies for your next mobile app project.





Top 10 Android App Development Companies for 2019





Here is the list of top Android app development companies in 2019:









Source: QSS Technosoft





QSS build impactful hybrid android apps that empower the growth of your business. As a leading Android app development company in India, QSS Technosoft believes in delivering efficient and easy-to-use software solutions that create a transformative influence for enterprises seeking business expansion. Company’s vast range of Android app development services include:





e-Commerce Android app development

Native App development

Hybrid App Development

Android App Consulting Services

Android App Support & Maintenance

QA and Testing Services

App Migration and Upgrade









2. WillowTree





Source: WillowTree







WillowTree, Inc. is an industry leader in developing great mobile apps for your diverse business. Having worked with top clients like Johnson&Johnson, AOL, American Red Cross, PepsiCo, Fox News, Harvard Business Publishing, Time Warner, etc., Willowtree assures you get a most user-friendly mobile app with faster deployment, cost-effectiveness, high performance, user-centric design with improved ROI & 100% customer satisfaction.





UX strategy, UX design, Android & iOS app development, Xamarin development, mobile backend engineering, app analytics & indexing are some of the services provided by WillowTree.









3. Intellectsoft





Source: Intellectsoft





Intellectsoft, founded in 2007, is a full-service custom software and mobile app development company that has vast expertise to meet the ever-changing enterprise needs. Intellectsoft team has grabbed years of experience in developing enterprise solutions which give them a unique insight for complex mobile app necessities.





Services provided by Intellectsoft are Enterprise-Focused agile & versatile. Till now, the company has delivered more than 300 projects over world-wide clients, some of them being- Universal Pictures, Harley-Davidson, Jaguar, Audi, Land Rover, Hoosbaa and more.





4. HTMLPanda





Source: HTMLPanda





HTMLPanda offers one-stop mobile app development services to fulfill the client’s ever-changing app requirements. With a perfect amalgamation of efficient technical team & use of the latest technologies, the company remains ahead of its competitors in offering world-class app development services.





Previously, the company has served its clients in the areas of website development, app development, email conversion, etc.





5. Konstant Infosolutions





Source: Konstant Infosolutions





Konstant Infosolutions is a premier software development company, offering a wide range of web and mobile solutions across the globe since 2003. The company has a team of 170+ highly qualified and experienced IT professionals who can deliver the best of technology solutions and consulting services across diverse business needs.





Services Provided by Konstant Infosolutions include Custom Web Development, UI/UX Design Solutions, E-Commerce Solutions, Database Programming, CMS Development, Native Mobile Apps Development, Cross-Platform Mobile App Development, Enterprise Mobility Solutions, and IT Consulting.





Some of the major clients of Konstant are- United Nations, Wonder Cement, Volkswagen, Stanley, Citrix, Project Action Star, RawBank, Nestle, NASSCOM, and more.





6. Iflexion





Source: Iflexion





Established in 1999, Iflexion is a global IT solutions company offering services to clients from SMBs to Fortune 500 companies like eBay, Cisco, Philips, Adidas, Xerox, Expedia and many more from 30 countries worldwide. Iflexion has solid experience delivering advanced web & mobile solutions in different areas like web & enterprise portals, enterprise content, e-commerce, digital learning, enterprise mobility, business process automation, digital content distribution.





Other services of the company include: PHP development creating best-in-class UX, compelling functionality and exquisitely robust websites, web application development, application integration, usability and user interface design, application security consulting, independent QA and Testing, maintenance and support.





7. Zco Corporation





Source: Zco Corporation







Located in the United States, Zco Corporation has been providing the best android & iOS app development services for over 15 years. Till now, the company has offered app development and web design services to the world’s finest business groups- Microsoft, Samsung, Verizon, Motorola, BBC America, Liberty and many more.





Services provided by Zco Corporation: hybrid mobile app development, mobile game development, augmented reality, animations services and enterprise software development.





8. Brainvire Infotech Inc.





Source: Brainvire





Brainvire offers most reliable web & mobile app development services along with Mobile POS, E-commerce and Trending Technologies such as IoT, Big Data, AI, and many more.





With over 1300+ satisfied clients across the world, Brainvire is working hard to achieve its motto “focus on becoming a trendsetter”. Services provided by Brainvire Infotech Inc. include Web & Mobile Application Development, Digital Marketing Services, Mobile POS, E-commerce and Trending Technologies such as IoT, BigData, AI





9. Appster





Source: Appster





Appster is a renowned company that not just built an app but believe in having the best engagement for start-ups and entrepreneurs having versatile ideas. Founded in 2011, Appster is a leading technologist and the fast-growing company aimed at making entrepreneurship more accessible to anyone with a brilliant vision.

These are the key clients of Appster like BuckitDream, View Pop, BlueDot, FirstJob, People’s Choice Credit Union, Turtle, DTC, Jagermeister, Liberal Party Australia, Kent Moving & Storage, Prostate Cancer Research Group Australia, etc.





10. MLSDev





Source: MLSDev





MLSDev specializes in all-in-one solutions for individuals and businesses across the world. Following agile methodologies, the company helps start-ups and entrepreneurs implement their app ideas effectively with the minimum cost for development. MLSDev team is known for innovations and works on every project with a high level of involvement satisfying all needs and requirements of customers.





Services Provided by MLSDev include business analysis, mobile and web design, MVP development, and ongoing development, load testing, IoT hardware prototyping, and software development, Blockchain development, etc.





Conclusion





I hope you enjoyed reading about the Top 10 Android App Development Companies in the world. You can select any one of them relying upon your business prerequisites. The Android app development services by these companies will definitely meet with your business goals and requirements while delivering the most scalable results to the enterprises across the world.

So, don’t look further and kick-start your work hiring services of any of these Mobile App development companies in the world!





