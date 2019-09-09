Best Selenium Training in Chennai

What is Selenium Automation Testing & how is it going to make a huge impact in Software Testing?





Selenium training in Chennai, the process of testing web application manually used to take more time and accuracy was also put a stake. To deal with this situation, Automation testing came into existence. When one speaks of automation testing, the first thing that comes to our mind is the most popular automation testing tool called Selenium. Selenium concentrates on automating web-based applications. Testing performed using Selenium tool is generally referred as Selenium Testing.

Selenium Automation testing has numerous advantages. It has made the work life of a tester easy and due to its availability and ease to use, Selenium training in Chennai has become one of the first choice of software testers and developers. The scope and importance of Automation testing is very high in the present times, as in the fast-moving pace in software industry, meeting the customer requirements in less time and without any errors has made situation very challenging.

So, the next question that arises is where can I gain the expertise and learn this tool with complete knowledge? You can master Selenium tool in Chennai at reasonable cost and under expert guidance. Here I am going to present you a list of top 5 Selenium training institutes in Chennai which will help you get end-to-end training in Selenium tool.

1.TestLeaf

TestLeaf is a leading Ed-Tech Company and not a training Institute. They have been training and supporting the software tester community in Chennai for the past 10 years now. They are the best when it comes to Selenium training in chennai. Till date they have trained around 8000+ testers to become skilled Selenium automation testers and also assisted them to grab offers they have always dreamed about. TestLeaf ensures the participants are put on hands-on training from first day itself. Concepts are made easy with examples and the 100+ homeworks give the participants thorough practice on each and every Selenium concept. Their coaching covers basics to advance level of topics and also give the participants exposure to real-time projects as well. TestLeaf prepares you for the real world out there by helping you with 5000+ real-time interview questions from 50+ top companies but also helps you with regular updates on opportunities in the industry every weekend after you complete your training. So if you are looking for best Selenium training by Industry experts to reach your career goals…this is the place

Website: https://testleaf.com/





Contact Number/ Email: 044 4554 4246 or 9840577905 /Email id : support@testleaf.com





Founded In: 2009





Key Services: Selenium with Java, Webservices, RPA UiPath, Data Science with Python, Appium, Performance Testing.





Office Location: Pazhvanthangal, Chennai-600061.

2.Besant Technologies

Besant Technologies is the next best place to get training in Selenium. They have several branches across Chennai and Bangalore. They have trained about 2000+ students. They provide complete knowledge of Selenium concepts. Their training program provides the candidates knowledge of all aspects of Selenium to prepare them for jobs in medium and large enterprises. They provide job assistance after completion of the training. They also provide flexible timings to their students.

Website: www.besanttechnologies.com





Contact Number/ Email: 996 2528293/mailto:info@besanttechnologies.com





Founded In: 2005





Key Services: Artificial Intelligence Training, AWS Training, Selenium Training, DevOps Training, Angular Training, Digital Marketing Training, Web Designing Training, , Bigdata Hadoop Training, BigData Analytics Training





Office Location: Velachery,, Chennai-600042

3.Greens Technology

Greens Technology is also a well known Training Institute in Chennai. Their Selenium training enable students to gain real-time exposure on competitive technologies. Trainings are conducted by MNCs professionals to give a real corporate exposure.

Website: www.greenstechnologys.com





Contact Number/ Email: 89 39915577/contact@greenstechnologys.com

Founded In: 2009





Key Services: Oracle, Selenium, Amazon Web Services(AWS), Data Warehouse, Java, Sharepoint, PowerBI, Xamarin, Node.js, ReactJS, UNIX SHELL Scripting









Office Location: Adyar,, Chennai-600020

4.Fita Academy

Fita has trained around 2000+ participants. They have branches across Chennai. Their training programs are customized and flexible. They have small batch size to provide good communication and understanding between trainers and students. Different components of Selenium are trained here with practical exposure.

Website: www.fita.in





Contact Number/ Email: 044 – 42084566/support@fita.in





Key Services: oracle, Selenium, SAS, Bigdata, Hadoop.





Office Location: Velachery, Chennai-600042





5.Credo Systemz

Credo Systemz has around 5000+ people skilled up in Selenium till date. Selenium training by Credo Systemz covers all the topics starting from basics to advanced concepts. They provide Practical and Job Oriented Training. They also provide placement assistance after the training.

Website: www.credosystemz.com





Contact Number/ Email: 9884412301/info@credosystemz.com





Key Services: Machine Learning, Hadoop training, Selenium, Devops training, RPA training.





Office Location: Velachery, Chennai-600042.



