How Businesses Can Use Social Media to Survive the Pandemic

At this point, the economic losses caused by the coronavirus do not need to be repeated. Businesses are going to close, and some will never reopen. Some businesses may be able to get government support to help stave off collapse, but that process has been tricky, and workers have been shown to be reluctant to come back.

But that does not mean the situation is hopeless. While that is no surefire methods towards success, businesses can use social media as a tool to keep operating during these difficult times. Here are four useful methods to keep customer interest and orders coming in.





1. Do Something





When it comes to exercise or many other things in life, we are told that the most important thing is to just do something. Unfortunately, we sometimes spend so much time planning on the best way to exercise that our thoughts become paralyzed, we run out of time, and we decide to do it “tomorrow.”

Social media is similar. The most important thing to do right now is tweet or post on Facebook about something or anything. Even silly pictures of your cats are better than posting nothing at all. Remember that right now, customers are not even sure which businesses are running and which have closed. Social media posts serve as proof that your business is alive and wants customers.





2. Promote Alternative Payments





Your business needs money, and yet it is not safe for customers and workers to be in direct contact. So look for ways that customers can pay indirectly.

There are multiple ways to do this. CNBC reports that some small businesses are selling gift certificates to customers who want to help keep said businesses alive. The businesses receive money now, and the customers can redeem the certificates later. Other alternatives also include PayPal or Apple Pay.

Promote such efforts on social media, and advertise that your business is accepting these new kinds of payments. You will have to make sure your business’s infrastructure is ready, but that is not a major burden.





3. Spread Information





When the pandemic first hit the United States, your business probably listed what changes it was making as a result. Now with some states opening up, and other states discussing the possibility, your business needs to inform customers in advance what you are going to do.

Detail what measures your business will be taking to ensure that customers stay safe, and consider offering a discount or a contest to those who do buy things. You want people to remember your business and think of it as a place they can go to once they are tired of being cooped up all day.





4. Focus on Your Business, not the Coronavirus





No one is going to your business’s website or social media account to learn about the coronavirus, but rather to websites like John Hopkins or the CDC. They will be going to your website for a dose of escapism, and there is nothing wrong with providing that feeling.





Consequently, only about 50% of your social media posts at most should be related to the coronavirus. Talk about your business, or offer discounts, or offer advice on how customers can DIY at home. These will be much more effective than an unending array of gloom.





If you are still not sure how to engage others on social media, you can work with a consultant such as Rallio which can help improve your local search results. But none of these tips are difficult things which you cannot pull off on your own. Social media is no panacea to the current troubles, but it can help a great deal in attracting customers and saving your business.