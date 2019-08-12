Changing Trends of Office Space in India

The work culture in India has drastically changed over the past decade. From basic work-only offices, companies have come a long way by adding fun touches and recreational spaces to workplaces. The latest change is co-working spaces.





Co-working Spaces, which have gained momentum across India in the past 2 to 3 years, were initially considered to be the perfect choice for start-ups as they did not have to worry about the heavy deposits and investment related to leasing an office space in India. But many companies, including, call centers and corporates are now opting for co-working spaces.





The inpouring of coworking spaces has altered traditional leasing, with occupiers adapting to both flexible office space and fixed office concepts for core operations. Employees continue to be at the centre of dicision making, as collaboration and coordination become essential elements of the work culture and wellness is given high importance. Flexible workplace providers and corporates are even organising fitness programs and events, offering healthly food choices at the workplace or providing amenities and break-out zones for relaxation, aiming at a stress-free work environment to improve productivity.





Office Spaces are gradually transforming from mere physical spaces for the workforce and assets, to spaces that are energized and act as facilitator for an organisation's growth. We look at the changing dynamics in the commercial segment and what lies ahed.





The two main reasons why a lot of start-ups, companies and freelancers are choosing these offices over traditional workplaces are affordability and convenience. Firstly, you do not have to worry about arranging and maintaining the infrastructure or support. Secondly, most of these spaces come with pantries or cafes and areas for recreational activities. And all of this comes at a price point which is lower than what you would have to pay for a traditional setting. Also, the level of commitment required for these office spaces is less than renting a workplace as you can lease a co-working space from anywhere for a day to a year. You can rent the number of seats you want and so you won't need to pay a single extra rupee from your pocket.





Availability is another factor that has led to the rise trend. There are a lot of fully functional spaces available across several major cities in India and many more are cropping up each day. Whether you are looking for a coworking space in Navi Mumbai or one in Bengaluru, you can easily find an affordable option.





The workplace is no longer seen as a place for 'only work' but as an 'facilitator', to achieve the common goal of contributing to the organisation's growth. Companies are striving to saturate a feeling of belongingness, which will only improve as the battle for talent accelerate in the coming years.











