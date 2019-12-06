SEO Tools That Will Make Your Life Easier in 2020





A good marketer or content strategist needs to have an excellent understanding of how their website performs. To achieve the highest rankings, you have to optimize the website for incoming traffic. For that goal, you'll need the help of the best SEO tools, and here they are!

Google Search Console

When data comes directly from Google, you can be sure it is on point. Google Search Console is one of the best free SEO tools out there. You get a lot of insights into the search metrics of your website. That includes keyword performance, speed, links, indexing, and much more. The best thing is that everyone who has a website can use Google Search Console and optimize the organic performance.

Google Analytics

For using Google Analytics, you need to have access to a website's backend. Even though it is not easy to use if you are a beginner, it is definitely worth learning. Google Analytics provides you with all the possible information that surrounds your website. You can find keywords statistics, track how much traffic you get (and when), what your traffic sources are, what is your bounce rate, how many times people click on your links, and much more. It is one of the most popular tools on the market, and as you can see, there is a huge reason.









Google Trends

As its name says, Google Trends is a tool that tracks the latest phrases and keywords from the top trends in your industry. It helps you gain real-time data and to gather insights on what people related to your niche search online. Google Trends is very useful for marketers. It helps them track seasonality or to see how a specific topic is trending over time. Besides that, it tracks demographics, as well as related queries to a particular search.

Base.me

And now, something entirely different! Base.me is an advanced link management tool that helps you track and manage your link building progress. Besides that, you'll be able to monitor acquired links' health, and also, Base will notify you of every status change. It might seem that this tool is made only for link building teams, but it is not. Every individual who is somehow connected with link building can have a lot of benefits from using Base. And finally, you can use the browser extension to add particular websites as opportunities during your research.

Ahrefs

Ahrefs allows you to see the exact keywords that your competitors rank for, and that is the most significant advantage of this tool. Also, you can see the amount of traffic that each of these keywords brings. This is a must-have tool for all content strategists who want to keep track of what their competition is doing. Also, there is 24-hour support and they are continually adding new features. The only downside is that there is no free trial, which might be a problem for some people. However, this is one of the best investments for every marketer or content strategist.









SEM Rush

SEM Rush mostly helps with content strategies since it provides multiple benefits. It can help you with keyword profiles and opportunities, content research, backlink and competitor analysis, lost rankings and much more. Similar to Ahrefs, you will be able to track your competitors' websites and analyze their link building portfolio, content, etc. Even though it is one of the most expensive tools out there, you still have a free trial. It is super important since you need a few days to decide whether you need this tool or not.

Yoast SEO

Yoast SEO is the nuts, especially for beginners! It is a plugin for WordPress that gives you a light score for SEO and the readability of your content. Green is good content, orange needs improvement, and red is bad for SEO. It will also give you information about your keywords (density, appearance in headings, etc.), but also about your alt text, meta description, images, and links.









There are so many SEO tools on the market nowadays, and people can get confused. Even though some of the best tools are expensive, it doesn't always have to be the case. As you can see, some of these tools (especially Google's services) are free. Therefore, pick the best tool based on your needs, requirements, and budget.



