A

What makes a mobile application developer competent?

By irshad
18th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

For every possible human need, there is probably a mobile phone app, waiting to be discovered on the App store. It is, therefore, no surprise that the demand for mobile applications has been steadily raising ever since the smartphone was invented. Easy accessibility and greater convenience has made mobile phones the preferred device to access the internet. Because of these factors, the demand for mobile applications has been on the rise as well. For this reason, many mobile application developing companies are mushrooming to fill the supply gap and to tap into this booming industry. For the same reason, they are also investing in creating apps to meet various needs and simplify business processes.


mobile apps


Increased investment and interest has further created an enabling environment for this industry to grow faster. This has further acted as an incentive for several mobile application developing companies as well as freelancers to mushroom at a faster pace. With multiple options in hand, it becomes difficult for the ones in need of a specific app to handpick one from the sea of developers. Here are a few characteristics of a competent Mobile Application Development company that one should keep in mind before going forward.


Great UI/UX Skills

There were 3.5 million apps on the Google Play Store in 2017 and 2.2 million apps on the Apple App Store in the same year. The number must have only magnified by now. The astronomical number of apps on their respective app stores denotes that the users’ hands are already full. The developers must have great UI/UX skills to make their apps attractive and distinct enough for their apps to stand out from the crowd and be attractive for the users. They should also be capable enough to use these skills to make the user interface easy to use and navigate.


Knowledge of Industry Standards

Different companies of mobile phone brands use different platforms/operating systems that make use of different programming languages. For this reason, companies should have proficiency in not just one platform, but multiple mobile platforms. The most common platforms today are Android and iOS. The languages used are Java / Kotlin for Android and Objective C / Swift for iOS.


Cross-Platform Development

Gone are the days when owning a phone or gadget was a luxury. In January of 2018, Statista reported that there were 3.7 billion unique mobile users on the planet. This number is almost one and a half times more than the total number of people on the planet. One can safely deduce that a certain section of the population now owns two or more devices and the chances of them using only one platform are pretty much non-existent. For this reason, app developers should know how to develop cross-platform mobile apps. There are several advantages to this approach. The same app can be deployed on multiple platforms, which makes it easier to manage and maintain in the long run. Another advantage of implementing cross-platform development is uniformity. Uniformity of the app across platforms raises the level of user engagement.


Creativity

This does not need much explanation. The quality of your app will be very much evident in the creativity of the team that developed it. Creative and out-of-the-box thinking is required to design a proper user interface and user experience. The overall look and feel will drastically change if this step is followed from the very beginning of the app development process.


Good Communication

The app development company should have a great team of people that communicate well. Good communication skills are extremely important as this will bring out the best from the discussions between the client and the development team. This skill creates an enabling environment to bring out great results for the client.


Portfolio & Track Record

It goes without saying that a companies portfolio says a lot about the kind of work they have done in the past. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how many clients a particular mobile app development company has worked with, what matters is the quality of their work and their dedication to solve client’s problems.

  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
    Report an issue
    Authors
    irshad

    I am working as an SEO analyst in wiinnova Software Labs Pvt Ltd. Wiinnova is a full-service Web and Mobile app development company that focuses on delivering great user experiences to enterprise customers as well as startups. Founded in 2013, our team has always gone the extra mile to give our customers the very best in IT services.


    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    T-Hub ties up with Choose New Jersey and VentureLink for tech startups

    Sujata Sangwan

    All about Fuchsia - Google's secret successor to Android

    Sampath Putrevu

    Apple is coming to India in a big way: Ravi Shankar Prasad

    Press Trust of India

    Mukesh Ambani raises stake in Reliance Industries to 48.87 pc

    Press Trust of India
    Daily Capsule
    India’s growing app economy; In conversation with NTT Data CTO Kris Fitzgerald
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Centre approves ordinance to ban production, import of e-cigarettes

    Press Trust of India

    Indigram Labs partners with Department of Science and Technology, NIDHI-SSS to fund startups

    Tenzin Norzom

    [Funding alert] Volkswagen Finance picks up 25pc stake in Kuwy Technology

    Press Trust of India

    Amazon users can now interact with Alexa in Hindi

    Press Trust of India

    Flipkart revamps beauty buying experience to boost convenience

    Team YS

    Jio to be in top 100 most valuable global brands in 3 yrs: Report

    Press Trust of India

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Thu Sep 19 2019

    APAC Invest Summit

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai