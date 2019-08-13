Top 10 Flutter App Development Companies to Look for in 2019
Below, we have listed the top 10 Flutter App Development Companies you can rely on hiring for your next flutter app project.KUMAR ADARSH
Flutter technology has just revolutionized the Mobile app development market. The reason why most of the businesses prefer making their apps in Flutter is nothing else but the intuitive design and cross-platform developmental features it offers. Flutter has become one of the fastest frameworks to be adopted by companies and organizations worldwide.
Looking for a Flutter App Development company for your business? Well, there are many and you will certainly find it difficult to choose the best one among them. To help you pick the best, we have listed down the top 10 Flutter App Development Companies from across the world that you can trust for building your next Flutter app.
1. QSS Technosoft - USA & India
QSS developers master this powerful technology of hybrid app development- Flutter App development The company offers flutter app development services fulfilling the client’ s cross-platform app development needs while making them reach faster to market release while considerably reducing the overall cost.
Flutter App Development Services QSS Technosoft offers:
- Cross-platform App Development
- Migration & Up-gradation Services
- Dedicated Support & Maintenance
- QA and Testing Solutions
Technology stack: React Native, Xamarin App, ReactJS, AngularJS, Node.js, Java, C#/.Net, Golang, Flutter App Development.
Proud Clientele of QSS:
- Mother Dairy
- Kalakar
- United Softech
- Matrix
- On your Map
- Knowledge Centre
- Eldermark
2. Intelivita - UK & India
Intelivita, established in 2015 in the UK, has been strived to be the best company for mobile and web app development in the country and across the globe. Intelivita has been developing Flutter apps & other development in AR and VR, Game, etc. Intelivita has a global client base with an office in India too.
Flutter Services Offered by Intelivita:
- Functionally-rich flutter app development
- Flutter App development using DART programming language
- Industry-specific flutter app development
- Flutter app development with the highest customizability of material design and widgets interface.
Technology Stack: Java, Android AR, Google VR, jQuery, Node, Wordpress, PHP, icloud, MongoDB, MySQL, Adobe Photoshop, InVision, Figma, Slack, Trello, etc.
3. Netguru - Poland
Netguru has a skilled Flutter app development team that builds custom software from Flutter App Development to web development using cross-platform technology. The company offers its Flutter App development services following a process of:
Building layered architecture with a Native feel & offering super-fast performance with the UX perfection.
Flutter Services Netguru offers:
- Native UX with a single cross-platform codebase.
- Flutter Development with Customizable UI widgets.
Technology Stack: Ruby on Rails, Node.js, React.js, iOS, Android, React Native, Machine Learning, Vue.js, Python, Django
Proud Clientele:
- Newst
- Moonfare
- Shine
- parcelLab
- senseFly
- Countr
- Payback
4. Bacancy Tech, India
A Bacancy technology was started back in 2011. Being based in Ahmedabad, India, the company has been a leader in handling technological projects involving Ruby on Rails. Having worked on a wide array of domains such as Healthcare, Real Estate, Logistics et cetera, Bacancy’s strong developer team has extensive knowledge of MVC & Flutter mobile application development.
Flutter Services Offered by the company:
- Flutter UI framework for iOS and Android
- Cross-Platform Flutter app
- Improve the app performance as it runs using Hot Reload
- Flutter app Compatibility with Other Programming Languages
- Eye-Catching Flutter UI
- Flutter app development via platform APIs, 3rd-party integrations and native codes.
Technology Stack: Vuejs Reactjs, Ruby On Rails, React Native, Nodejs, Angularjs, Ai/Ml Salesforce, Laravel Mobile Apps, Blockchain IoT Agile & DevOps etc.
5. Kody Technolab - India
Kody Technolab is a popular development company based in India that has been creating progressive websites and scalable enterprise mobile apps using Flutter technology. The company is known for offering proficient, dynamic, and reasonable software development solutions with on-time delivery at a very cost-effective cost.
Flutter Services Offered:
- Cross-platform mobile apps ensuring rich user experience.
- A Responsive mobile app using custom widgets.
- QA Testing.
- Delivery and After Support.
Technology Stack: Android, iOS, React Native, Wordpress, Joomla, Node.js, Flutter, HTML 5, Drupal, Xamarin, Beacon, Wearable, MySQL, Lavarel, Java, Ruby On Rails, PHP
6. Singsys - Singapore
Being a full-stack application development company, Singsys is growing fast by offering high-end web and mobile app development solutions that are cost-effective and innovative at the same time. The company is proud of its ISTQB Certified professionals and ranked among the Top 10 Best Android Development Agencies in Singapore. These are the services offered by Singsys:
Flutter Services offered by Singys::
- iOS App Development
- Android App Development
- UX Strategy
- UX Design
- Prototyping & Concept Development
- AWS Services and Support
- Security and Compliance
Technology Stack: E-commerce, Android, iOS, Internet of Things, React Native, Flutter, HTML 5, Drupal, Wordpress, Joomla, Node.js, Shopify, Magento, MySQL, Lavarel, Java, Ruby On Rails
Proud Clientele:
- KPMG
- Deloitte
- Ernst & Young
- Price water house Coopers
- Kim Eang Tong Temple
7. Mindinventory - India
Mindinventory is an expert Flutter App Development Company who has created hundreds of applications with rich functionalities and phenomenal interfaces. Mindinventory is backed up by a strong team of developers and has delivered award-winning projects for more than 45 diverse industries across the USA, UK, Australia, South Africa, and Chile.
Flutter Services Offered by Mindinventory:
- Mobile Application Development (Android, iOS)
- Cross-Platform App Development (React Native, Ionic, Flutter)
- Wearable and IoT Development
Technology Stack: JavaScript, Node.js, PHP, HTML5, React, MySQL, jQuery, Java, Bootstrap, AngularJS, Apache HTTP Server, MongoDB, Android SDK, Laravel, React Native, Swift, Google Analytics, X-Code, Android Studio
Proud Clientele:
- Maersk
- Panasonic
- My Piece
- Athlean-x
- Everly
- Pigi
8. GeekyAnts - India
GeekyAnts, founded in 2006, has been first among most of the development companies to adopt Google’s Flutter. Located in India, the company has offices in London & United Kingdom as well. With services ranging from business analysis, development to complete product management, the company has partnered with top corporate giants- small as well as big enterprises.
Services Offered:
- Business Analysis
- Web Development
- Mobile App Development
- UI/UX Design
- Flutter App Development
- Angular App Development
- Product Management
- Delivery and Support
Tech Stack: Flutter, Angular, Vue.js, React, PHP, React Native, JavaScript, Node, Project Management, Product Development, APIs, WebSockets
Proud Clientele:
- Property Sumo
- Sticki
- Child Mind Institute
9. Droids On Roids - Poland
Droid on Roids is a leading web development company that also offers reliable Flutter App Services to a large base of clients across the globe. With years of rich experience working for small to large-scale European software companies, Droid on Roids has a full stack team of designers, testers, and app developers; extremely dedicated to each of their projects.
Flutter Services Offered:
- Full Mobile Backend
- Native iOS development
- Flutter Android App development
- Front-End Web development
- Application Development Workshops
- Design
- Project Maintenance
- Quality Assurance
Technology Stack: Java, Kotlin, Swift, Ruby, Dart, Objective-C, C (NDK), JavaScript, Ruby On Rails, Node.js, Flutter
10. Concetto Labs - India
Concetto Labs is a prominent IT firm based in India. The company offers top-notch mobile app development services to its clients located across the globe. The company has grabbed years of experience in Flutter technology & offers the best mobile app. Companies can trust Concetto for their expertise and innovative services which are considered reliable, faster and has flexible UI.
Services Offered by the Company:
- Hybrid App Development
- Native App Development
- Dart App Development
- Flutter for web development
- Flutter for Desktop
- Flutter for Embedded Devices
Technology Stack: Net, Power Apps, Flutter, Android, iOS, PHP, Laravel, Wordpress, Joomla, Angular
Conclusion
This brings us to the end of the list of some of the leading Flutter App development companies around the world. You can hire these companies to help build your next business app.
Kumar Adarsh is Metrics-focused Digital Marketing Analyst with B.Tech (Information Technology) having 6 years experience in Digital Marketing Industry who consistently doing research on different technology domains and increases the digital presence with latest technology and techniques of SEO, SMO, SMM & SEM.
Related Tags
Kumar Adarsh is Metrics-focused Digital Marketing Analyst with B.Tech (Information Technology) having 6 years experience in Digital Marketing Industry who consistently doing research on different technology domains and increases the digital presence with latest technology and techniques of SEO, SMO, SMM & SEM.