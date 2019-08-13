Top 10 Flutter App Development Companies to Look for in 2019

Source: Google Images





Flutter technology has just revolutionized the Mobile app development market. The reason why most of the businesses prefer making their apps in Flutter is nothing else but the intuitive design and cross-platform developmental features it offers. Flutter has become one of the fastest frameworks to be adopted by companies and organizations worldwide.





Looking for a Flutter App Development company for your business? Well, there are many and you will certainly find it difficult to choose the best one among them. To help you pick the best, we have listed down the top 10 Flutter App Development Companies from across the world that you can trust for building your next Flutter app.





1. QSS Technosoft - USA & India





Source: QSS Technosoft





QSS developers master this powerful technology of hybrid app development- Flutter App development The company offers flutter app development services fulfilling the client’ s cross-platform app development needs while making them reach faster to market release while considerably reducing the overall cost.





Flutter App Development Services QSS Technosoft offers:





Cross-platform App Development

Migration & Up-gradation Services

Dedicated Support & Maintenance

QA and Testing Solutions





Technology stack: React Native, Xamarin App, ReactJS, AngularJS, Node.js, Java, C#/.Net, Golang, Flutter App Development.





Proud Clientele of QSS:





Mother Dairy

Kalakar

United Softech

Matrix

On your Map

Knowledge Centre

Eldermark









2. Intelivita - UK & India





Source: Intelivita





Intelivita, established in 2015 in the UK, has been strived to be the best company for mobile and web app development in the country and across the globe. Intelivita has been developing Flutter apps & other development in AR and VR, Game, etc. Intelivita has a global client base with an office in India too.





Flutter Services Offered by Intelivita:





Functionally-rich flutter app development

Flutter App development using DART programming language

Industry-specific flutter app development

Flutter app development with the highest customizability of material design and widgets interface.





Technology Stack: Java, Android AR, Google VR, jQuery, Node, Wordpress, PHP, icloud, MongoDB, MySQL, Adobe Photoshop, InVision, Figma, Slack, Trello, etc.









3. Netguru - Poland





Source: Netguru





Netguru has a skilled Flutter app development team that builds custom software from Flutter App Development to web development using cross-platform technology. The company offers its Flutter App development services following a process of:





Building layered architecture with a Native feel & offering super-fast performance with the UX perfection.





Flutter Services Netguru offers:





Native UX with a single cross-platform codebase.

Flutter Development with Customizable UI widgets.





Technology Stack: Ruby on Rails, Node.js, React.js, iOS, Android, React Native, Machine Learning, Vue.js, Python, Django





Proud Clientele:





Newst

Moonfare

Shine

parcelLab

senseFly

Countr

Payback









4. Bacancy Tech, India





Source: Bacancy Technology





A Bacancy technology was started back in 2011. Being based in Ahmedabad, India, the company has been a leader in handling technological projects involving Ruby on Rails. Having worked on a wide array of domains such as Healthcare, Real Estate, Logistics et cetera, Bacancy’s strong developer team has extensive knowledge of MVC & Flutter mobile application development.





Flutter Services Offered by the company:





Flutter UI framework for iOS and Android

Cross-Platform Flutter app

Improve the app performance as it runs using Hot Reload

Flutter app Compatibility with Other Programming Languages

Eye-Catching Flutter UI

Flutter app development via platform APIs, 3rd-party integrations and native codes.





Technology Stack: Vuejs Reactjs, Ruby On Rails, React Native, Nodejs, Angularjs, Ai/Ml Salesforce, Laravel Mobile Apps, Blockchain IoT Agile & DevOps etc.









5. Kody Technolab - India





Source: Kody Technolab





Kody Technolab is a popular development company based in India that has been creating progressive websites and scalable enterprise mobile apps using Flutter technology. The company is known for offering proficient, dynamic, and reasonable software development solutions with on-time delivery at a very cost-effective cost.





Flutter Services Offered:





Cross-platform mobile apps ensuring rich user experience.

A Responsive mobile app using custom widgets.

QA Testing.

Delivery and After Support.





Technology Stack: Android, iOS, React Native, Wordpress, Joomla, Node.js, Flutter, HTML 5, Drupal, Xamarin, Beacon, Wearable, MySQL, Lavarel, Java, Ruby On Rails, PHP









6. Singsys - Singapore





Source: Singsys





Being a full-stack application development company, Singsys is growing fast by offering high-end web and mobile app development solutions that are cost-effective and innovative at the same time. The company is proud of its ISTQB Certified professionals and ranked among the Top 10 Best Android Development Agencies in Singapore. These are the services offered by Singsys:





Flutter Services offered by Singys::





iOS App Development

Android App Development

UX Strategy

UX Design

Prototyping & Concept Development

AWS Services and Support

Security and Compliance

Technology Stack: E-commerce, Android, iOS, Internet of Things, React Native, Flutter, HTML 5, Drupal, Wordpress, Joomla, Node.js, Shopify, Magento, MySQL, Lavarel, Java, Ruby On Rails





Proud Clientele:





KPMG

Deloitte

Ernst & Young

Price water house Coopers

Kim Eang Tong Temple









7. Mindinventory - India





Source: MindInventory





Mindinventory is an expert Flutter App Development Company who has created hundreds of applications with rich functionalities and phenomenal interfaces. Mindinventory is backed up by a strong team of developers and has delivered award-winning projects for more than 45 diverse industries across the USA, UK, Australia, South Africa, and Chile.





Flutter Services Offered by Mindinventory:





Mobile Application Development (Android, iOS)

Cross-Platform App Development (React Native, Ionic, Flutter)

Wearable and IoT Development









Technology Stack: JavaScript, Node.js, PHP, HTML5, React, MySQL, jQuery, Java, Bootstrap, AngularJS, Apache HTTP Server, MongoDB, Android SDK, Laravel, React Native, Swift, Google Analytics, X-Code, Android Studio





Proud Clientele:





Maersk

Panasonic

My Piece

Athlean-x

Everly

Pigi









8. GeekyAnts - India





Source: Geeky Ants





GeekyAnts, founded in 2006, has been first among most of the development companies to adopt Google’s Flutter. Located in India, the company has offices in London & United Kingdom as well. With services ranging from business analysis, development to complete product management, the company has partnered with top corporate giants- small as well as big enterprises.





Services Offered:





Business Analysis

Web Development

Mobile App Development

UI/UX Design

Flutter App Development

Angular App Development

Product Management

Delivery and Support





Tech Stack: Flutter, Angular, Vue.js, React, PHP, React Native, JavaScript, Node, Project Management, Product Development, APIs, WebSockets





Proud Clientele:





Google

Property Sumo

Sticki

Child Mind Institute









9. Droids On Roids - Poland





Source: Droids On Roids





Droid on Roids is a leading web development company that also offers reliable Flutter App Services to a large base of clients across the globe. With years of rich experience working for small to large-scale European software companies, Droid on Roids has a full stack team of designers, testers, and app developers; extremely dedicated to each of their projects.





Flutter Services Offered:





Full Mobile Backend

Native iOS development

Flutter Android App development

Front-End Web development

Application Development Workshops

Design

Project Maintenance

Quality Assurance





Technology Stack: Java, Kotlin, Swift, Ruby, Dart, Objective-C, C (NDK), JavaScript, Ruby On Rails, Node.js, Flutter





10. Concetto Labs - India





Source: Concetto Labs





Concetto Labs is a prominent IT firm based in India. The company offers top-notch mobile app development services to its clients located across the globe. The company has grabbed years of experience in Flutter technology & offers the best mobile app. Companies can trust Concetto for their expertise and innovative services which are considered reliable, faster and has flexible UI.





Services Offered by the Company:





Hybrid App Development

Native App Development

Dart App Development

Flutter for web development

Flutter for Desktop

Flutter for Embedded Devices





Technology Stack: Net, Power Apps, Flutter, Android, iOS, PHP, Laravel, Wordpress, Joomla, Angular









Conclusion





This brings us to the end of the list of some of the leading Flutter App development companies around the world. You can hire these companies to help build your next business app.