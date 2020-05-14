Digital Marketing is a blessing in this technological era. According to recent statistics, there are about 3.4 billion users of the internet globally. Hence, there's an enormous number of potential clients to expose the products or services. With the presence of the internet, marketing online works as the most significant element for brands to build a base and bring the audience and businesses on the world wide web which has huge potential to reach globally. Online Marketing lets brands learn the true direction of their buyers or customers so that the brand building is carried out in a similar direction as well. It doesn’t come as a surprise when you see that Bangalore has witnessed tremendous growth in digital marketing in the past few years and in order to keep up with the dynamic shifts that the industry is a constant subject to, digital marketing agencies have scaled their services immensely.





Commencing an online business needs effort, time and most importantly an effective digital marketing strategy in place. If you lack any aspect, your business will be doomed. To make the process easy, the first step for creating a successful strategy is to hire the finest digital marketing agency.





There are plenty of options out there when it comes to finding a digital marketing agency and with so many people specialising in various aspects of online marketing, choosing the right one that could boost up your brand can be a bit time consuming and in business time is money. So, we have done it for you, if you are on a lookout for outsourcing your digital marketing activities, here’s the list of top 7 digital marketing agencies in Bangalore which will help you get the job done.





Group M:

Group M is a highly reputed online marketing management organization that is known globally. The agency is known for delivering winning media outcomes for their clients. In order to achieve the client’s campaign objective, they combine creativity and science to build tailored strategies and contextually relevant brand impressions which also helps brands to reach their customers with the right message digitally. They ensure that their client’s media investment is managed by the right experts and the invested money is well-spent.





The Alpha Team:

The Alpha Team is a full-funnel digital marketing and consulting agency that specialises in effective growth hacking. They help brands grow by making innovative use of technology which comprises of creative designs and basic principles of marketing that ultimately generates desired results. By working with brands and helping them on various levels of leads growth and traffic like SEO, PPC, Landing Page development, Marketing Automation, Social Media Advertising, Online Reputation Management, Conversion-Driven Website Development, The Alpha Team help brands take control of the internet in the most effective way possible, giving them guaranteed results.





Iprospect:

Iprospect from DAN group is among the top digital marketing agencies in Bangalore. They keep their clientele on the highest pedestal and engage in a strategic approach that helps their customers connect with patrons across the web. Iprospect molds strategies of the brands by carrying out extensive analysis, providing them with integrated solutions to complex problems, ultimately achieving business goals. They keep flourishing with innovative ideas and don’t follow the same plan for every client or company. The core focus of iProspect is to generate measurable results and this has even reflected on their past works.





Langoor:

Langoor is a digital marketing agency that is based on creative technologies. Langoor provides core deliveries like data, intelligence, marketing automation, design, strategy-based services, platform-based services, etc. The agency has a pool of talented digital marketers who always thinks of new solutions and styles which has made them remain in the market considering the high competition. Through effective marketing strategy and understanding the journey of the customer, this agency helps brands to achieve business outcomes. They create campaigns of 360 degrees that connect buyer’s experiences offline and online.





Social Panga:

Social Panga is among the top and reputed names in Bangalore for its social media marketing. The agency is known best for its out-of-the-box designs, innovative strategies, methodological processes, and great client services. With its excellent artworks, storytelling creativity and creative planning, Social Panga has barged a place in the market. They invest time to understand the brand and customise their services accordingly. The team of professionals in Social Panga uses data-driven strategies to achieve delighting results that amaze their clients.





Social Orange:

Social Orange is one of the renowned digital marketing agency in Bangalore that focuses mostly on social media. The agency has a pool of skilled digital marketing experts who effectively engages buyers with the brand resulting in jaw-dropping sales and conversion rates. The agency helps businesses design Branding campaigns and digital marketing campaigns that are ROI based which results in generating leads across online and offline platforms. With their experience and innovative expertise in digital marketing, they generate quality leads for their clients and can also predict ROI of social media PPC, affiliate campaigns and Google CPC in terms of acquisition cost and the number of leads that can be generated.





WAT Consult:

WAT Consult is a world-renowned and full-funnel digital marketing agency of the Dentsu Aegis Network. WAT Consult features some great minds in marketing who bring innovation to the spectrum of online advertising and believes in creating social media campaigns that works wonders for their clients. Through its strategy, it enables a brand to co-create, connect and build a bond with the customers. They have stated their priorities as mobile, social media, video and digital. The agency has proven itself as a pioneer and ahead of the curve when it's about marketing in any form.





Final Word:

Digital marketing is all about communicating brand with the right message, providing services to potential customers and implying all the strategies that will build up the brand in the highly competitive market. Since businesses have got so much on their plate already, it’s always better to let digital marketing agencies give their dedication, time and expertise to make footprints in the digital world.