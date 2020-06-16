Top Software Development Companies for Startups & Enterprises

In 2019, India’s IT-BPM sector generated revenue of $177 billion with 6.1% approximate growth rate, and it is expected to stand at $350 billion by 2025, according to ibef. The actual reason behind such a massive growth of the IT sector is the highly advanced technology-integrated software and mobile & web applications.





If you are a start-up or enterprise planning to start your own business, then finding the best software development company in India is like searching a needle in a haystack. In this rapid pace of technology growth, a majority of companies fail to get an upgrade. And, if you fall into the hands of such companies, this may slow down things for you.





Thus, before hiring a software development company you need to consider a lot of factors which can save you from the money wastage and fraud or you can just read my article, that will work too.





So today, for my concerned business owners like you, I have listed some of the best software development companies in India that are based on my research and some concrete parameters. I hope it will help you to decide the perfect software development company for your project.





Following are the parameters on which I have listed the top software development companies in India-





Rating from Clutch and GoodFirms

Total number of successful software project of companies

Technical knowledge of the latest software technologies & trends

Diversified case studies review by visiting their websites

Client retention rate and feedback

Number of satisfied customers

Personally connecting with their clients and collecting information

Top 5 Software Development Companies of India in 2020

Founded- 10th September 2004

Location- Gurugram, Noida, Banglore,

Employees- 450+

Rating- 5.0 Clutch and 4.9 GoodFirms

Countries Served- ⅓ of the nationalities





Awarded : Clutch, GoodFirms, Deloitte, and Nasscom Emerge 50, ValueCoders is one of the top-notch software development companies in India.





ValueCoders is an Indian software company with a major focus on offering offshore software development services. It has 16+ years of experience in providing customized services, including digital transformation, dedicated development team, and IT strategy & consulting to start-ups, enterprises, software product development companies, and digital agencies.





It has 450+ developers working round-the-clock to offer services that will simplify your IT outsourcing experience and lower down cost/time-to-market. The company integrates highly-advanced technologies to deliver efficient and perfect products to various industry verticals, such as healthcare, education, e-commerce, banking & finance, and travel.





4200+ projects served

2500+ satisfied customer

2000+ man-year experience

97%+ client retention

⅓ of the nationalities served





The company has worked with various big organizations, including Dubai Police, Capgemini, UNESCO, Thomson Reuters, and FlexiLoans. Furthermore, Smoothie Nutrients App, parenting app, airport capacity planning solution, and online music school app are some of the products developed by ValueCoders.

Technologies ValueCoders integrates





Following are some of the technologies the company deploys in software product development





Blockchain and AR/VR

Google App Engine

Machine Learning

Internet of Things

Digital transformation

Big data





Why choose ValueCoders for software development?





Integrity and transparency

Full-stack developers

The on-demand software development team

Highly-personalized and innovated software

Result-driven approach & DevOps enablement

24*7 support and after-sales services









Founded- 10th September 2004

Location- Noida (India), U.S., Australia, U.K

Employees- 500+

Rating- 4.9 Clutch and 4.8 GoodFirms

Countries Served- more than 38





Awarded by Clutch, Deloitte, Nasscom Emerge 50, and ISO 1991, PixelCrayons is considered as one of the best software development companies in India.





PixelCrayons is an award-winning IT consulting & outsourcing firm providing tailored software development services, mobile & web development services, and dedicated software teams to start-ups, enterprises, software product companies, SMEs, and digital agencies.





It has 16+ years of experience in delivering services, including product engineering, enterprise solutions, and team augmentation across the globe. It has more than 500 employees, including software developers, UI/UX designers, Project managers, and testers. It deploys the latest technologies into products to serve various industries, such as healthcare, e-commerce, travel, and banking & finance.





13800+ projects delivered

6800+ satisfied customers

4.5M+ man hours project work done

38+ countries served

97%+ client retention





The company has worked with various big organizations, such as Vodafone, Tesco, QatarAirways, Puma, and Adobe. Furthermore, it has developed various applications, including Gym management web, Gospel sharing, Abazeer, and Fruitfal.





Technologies PixelCrayons integrates-





Following are some of the technologies the company integrates into software product development-





Blockchain

Drupal

Sitecore

AR/VR

Multi-chain

Hyperledger





Why choose PixelCaryons for software development?





On-time delivery and flexible engagement models

Strict NDA signed and superior-quality assured

Customized project designed

Robust, secure, and scalable software

Highly-skilled technology consultant

Easy tracking of project progress





Founded- In 2008

Location- Noida (India), U.S.,

Employees- Between 50-249

Rating- 4.8 Clutch and 4.98 GoodFirms





Awarded by Clutch, GoodFirms, and PubNub certificate, Byteridge is a rapidly growing software development company in India.





Byteridge takes pride in engineering excellence in software development. The company offers various software development services, including software consulting, mobile & web application development, and development team. It has an excellent track record of partnering with big organizations to offer innovative cloud products and solutions.





It has more than 10 years of experience in delivering solutions today to tomorrow’s challenges. With between 50-249 employees, including iOS and Android developers, Full-Stack developers, and UI/UX designers. It has worked with a number of industries, such as Enterprise, Ticketing, healthcare, and Fintech.





130+ product solution

6+ open source contribution

100+ happy clients

Worked with Fortune 500 companies and start-ups

95% client retention

Services across the globe





The company has worked with many large-scale companies including, Tata, Philips, Microsoft, and Hindware. Furthermore, it has developed diverse applications, such as Cashe, Ruuh, India Infoline, and Prydo.





Technologies ByteRidge Integrates-





Following are some of the technologies the company deploys in software development-





Machine Learning

React Native

Strapi

MongoDB

.NET, MVC

SignalR





Why choose ByteRidge for software development?





High-quality product and solutions

On-time deliver products

Assured safety and security of information

Innovation guaranteed

Agile development process









Founded- 3rd April 2003

Location- Pune (India) and the U.S.A

Employees- 250+

Rating- 4.7 Clutch

Countries served- across the globe





Awarded by Clutch, Deloitte, Red Herring Awards, and Gold Microsoft Partners, Talentica is one of the top-most successful software development companies in India.





Talentica software is a creative and innovative outsourced software product development company that supports startups to build their own product. It helps companies shape their ideas into products by consulting them in their roadmaps from pre-funds to a profitable acquisition.





The company has more than 16 years of experience in offering software development services, including mobile & web application, product designing, and DevOps & infrastructure. It has 250+ employees working day-and-night to offer an innovative and customized solution.





125+ technology products

8+ billion ad management

100+ happy clients





It has worked with various top-brands, including TailoredMail, StepSolutions, Homeunion, and Citrus. Furthermore, Limetray, Operamedia works, Rubix, and Alphasense are some of the projects developed by Talentica.





Technologies Talentica Integrates-





Blockchain

Machine learning

AR/VR

Big Data

Open-source

Artificial Intelligence

Why choose Talentica for software development?





Fast-track tech pace

Reducing technical debt and product issue

First-time right product

Competitive edge

DevOps and Infrastructure

Founded- 2003

Located in - Newyork, Boston, Kochi, Dubai, Melbourne, and Trivandrum

Employees- 250+

Rating- 4.9 Clutch and 4.9 GoodFirms

Countries Served- 14+





Awarded by Clutch, GoodFirms, Software World, and Top developers, Fingent is one of the best software development companies.





Fingent, a top-notch development company, addresses all business requirements from simple customizations to full-cycle software development. The company develops, designs, and implements personalized software solutions to thousands of customers around the world.





Fingent has more than 16 years of experience in delivering services, including enterprise solutions, new product development, cross-platform development, and application & maintenance support. It has more than 250 employees working round-the-clock to deliver your project at a specified time. It starts with a detailed analysis of your need and continues the relationship with regular support and updates.





100+ satisfied customer

4.9/5 customer rating

650+ projects

95%+ client retention





Fingent has worked with diverse organizations, such as Johnson & Johnson, PWC, CBN, Replika, and Casenet. Following are some of the case studies of Fingent software development company i.e. Enterprise SAP mobility, Appointment management system, Chargelet Pro, and Lewton.





Technologies Fingent Integrates-





Microsoft

Open-source

Odoo

Digital Transformation

Internet of Things

Why choose Fingent for software development?





Easy-to-use, scalable, and secure application

Advanced technology leverage

Working across multiple devices

Valuable insights

Better and smarter environment





Outsourcing a software development company is the need of an hour for every business whether its start-up, enterprise, SMEs, and entrepreneurs. It is the new normal and if your growth depends on software development company then your inhouse team will have some much on their plates to work on.





Why Outsource Software Development Company in India?





Following are some of the reasons why you should hire a software development company in India-





Cost-efficient and Time-saving

Well -researched strategies

Better flexibility

Talented and experienced professionals

Improved compliance

Risk mitigation





Count for application, websites or any other software, the foremost and major challenge faced by various platforms is to find a genuine software development company and retain them. Talking specifically about the big organization, they can still bear the financial stress but it is extremely tough for mid-size or start-ups to bear the expense of hiring a wrong company.





So, while hiring a software development company, you should be very careful and make sure to check these points-





Ratings are given by Clutch, GoodFirms,

Number of projects launched

Number of clients

Technologies deployment

Years of experience

Case studies and Testimonials





Conclusion





Thus, today in this article, I have tried to shortlist the best software development company in India that will fulfil your project requirement. Hope you like the article, if there is still anything which I forgot to cover please feel free to ask in the comment section below.