Top Software Development Companies for Startups & Enterprises
In 2019, India’s IT-BPM sector generated revenue of $177 billion with 6.1% approximate growth rate, and it is expected to stand at $350 billion by 2025, according to ibef. The actual reason behind such a massive growth of the IT sector is the highly advanced technology-integrated software and mobile & web applications.
If you are a start-up or enterprise planning to start your own business, then finding the best software development company in India is like searching a needle in a haystack. In this rapid pace of technology growth, a majority of companies fail to get an upgrade. And, if you fall into the hands of such companies, this may slow down things for you.
Thus, before hiring a software development company you need to consider a lot of factors which can save you from the money wastage and fraud or you can just read my article, that will work too.
So today, for my concerned business owners like you, I have listed some of the best software development companies in India that are based on my research and some concrete parameters. I hope it will help you to decide the perfect software development company for your project.
Following are the parameters on which I have listed the top software development companies in India-
- Rating from Clutch and GoodFirms
- Total number of successful software project of companies
- Technical knowledge of the latest software technologies & trends
- Diversified case studies review by visiting their websites
- Client retention rate and feedback
- Number of satisfied customers
- Personally connecting with their clients and collecting information
Top 5 Software Development Companies of India in 2020
ValueCoders - Award Winning Software Development Company
- Founded- 10th September 2004
- Location- Gurugram, Noida, Banglore,
- Employees- 450+
- Rating- 5.0 Clutch and 4.9 GoodFirms
- Countries Served- ⅓ of the nationalities
- Awarded : Clutch, GoodFirms, Deloitte, and Nasscom Emerge 50, ValueCoders is one of the top-notch software development companies in India.
ValueCoders is an Indian software company with a major focus on offering offshore software development services. It has 16+ years of experience in providing customized services, including digital transformation, dedicated development team, and IT strategy & consulting to start-ups, enterprises, software product development companies, and digital agencies.
It has 450+ developers working round-the-clock to offer services that will simplify your IT outsourcing experience and lower down cost/time-to-market. The company integrates highly-advanced technologies to deliver efficient and perfect products to various industry verticals, such as healthcare, education, e-commerce, banking & finance, and travel.
- 4200+ projects served
- 2500+ satisfied customer
- 2000+ man-year experience
- 97%+ client retention
- ⅓ of the nationalities served
The company has worked with various big organizations, including Dubai Police, Capgemini, UNESCO, Thomson Reuters, and FlexiLoans. Furthermore, Smoothie Nutrients App, parenting app, airport capacity planning solution, and online music school app are some of the products developed by ValueCoders.
Technologies ValueCoders integrates
Following are some of the technologies the company deploys in software product development
- Blockchain and AR/VR
- Google App Engine
- Machine Learning
- Internet of Things
- Digital transformation
- Big data
Why choose ValueCoders for software development?
- Integrity and transparency
- Full-stack developers
- The on-demand software development team
- Highly-personalized and innovated software
- Result-driven approach & DevOps enablement
- 24*7 support and after-sales services
PixelCrayons - Software Development Company
- Founded- 10th September 2004
- Location- Noida (India), U.S., Australia, U.K
- Employees- 500+
- Rating- 4.9 Clutch and 4.8 GoodFirms
- Countries Served- more than 38
- Awarded by Clutch, Deloitte, Nasscom Emerge 50, and ISO 1991, PixelCrayons is considered as one of the best software development companies in India.
PixelCrayons is an award-winning IT consulting & outsourcing firm providing tailored software development services, mobile & web development services, and dedicated software teams to start-ups, enterprises, software product companies, SMEs, and digital agencies.
It has 16+ years of experience in delivering services, including product engineering, enterprise solutions, and team augmentation across the globe. It has more than 500 employees, including software developers, UI/UX designers, Project managers, and testers. It deploys the latest technologies into products to serve various industries, such as healthcare, e-commerce, travel, and banking & finance.
- 13800+ projects delivered
- 6800+ satisfied customers
- 4.5M+ man hours project work done
- 38+ countries served
- 97%+ client retention
The company has worked with various big organizations, such as Vodafone, Tesco, QatarAirways, Puma, and Adobe. Furthermore, it has developed various applications, including Gym management web, Gospel sharing, Abazeer, and Fruitfal.
Technologies PixelCrayons integrates-
Following are some of the technologies the company integrates into software product development-
- Blockchain
- Drupal
- Sitecore
- AR/VR
- Multi-chain
- Hyperledger
Why choose PixelCaryons for software development?
- On-time delivery and flexible engagement models
- Strict NDA signed and superior-quality assured
- Customized project designed
- Robust, secure, and scalable software
- Highly-skilled technology consultant
- Easy tracking of project progress
Byteridge - Software Development Company
- Founded- In 2008
- Location- Noida (India), U.S.,
- Employees- Between 50-249
- Rating- 4.8 Clutch and 4.98 GoodFirms
- Awarded by Clutch, GoodFirms, and PubNub certificate, Byteridge is a rapidly growing software development company in India.
Byteridge takes pride in engineering excellence in software development. The company offers various software development services, including software consulting, mobile & web application development, and development team. It has an excellent track record of partnering with big organizations to offer innovative cloud products and solutions.
It has more than 10 years of experience in delivering solutions today to tomorrow’s challenges. With between 50-249 employees, including iOS and Android developers, Full-Stack developers, and UI/UX designers. It has worked with a number of industries, such as Enterprise, Ticketing, healthcare, and Fintech.
- 130+ product solution
- 6+ open source contribution
- 100+ happy clients
- Worked with Fortune 500 companies and start-ups
- 95% client retention
- Services across the globe
The company has worked with many large-scale companies including, Tata, Philips, Microsoft, and Hindware. Furthermore, it has developed diverse applications, such as Cashe, Ruuh, India Infoline, and Prydo.
Technologies ByteRidge Integrates-
Following are some of the technologies the company deploys in software development-
- Machine Learning
- React Native
- Strapi
- MongoDB
- .NET, MVC
- SignalR
Why choose ByteRidge for software development?
- High-quality product and solutions
- On-time deliver products
- Assured safety and security of information
- Innovation guaranteed
- Agile development process
Talentica Software - Software Development Company
- Founded- 3rd April 2003
- Location- Pune (India) and the U.S.A
- Employees- 250+
- Rating- 4.7 Clutch
- Countries served- across the globe
- Awarded by Clutch, Deloitte, Red Herring Awards, and Gold Microsoft Partners, Talentica is one of the top-most successful software development companies in India.
Talentica software is a creative and innovative outsourced software product development company that supports startups to build their own product. It helps companies shape their ideas into products by consulting them in their roadmaps from pre-funds to a profitable acquisition.
The company has more than 16 years of experience in offering software development services, including mobile & web application, product designing, and DevOps & infrastructure. It has 250+ employees working day-and-night to offer an innovative and customized solution.
- 125+ technology products
- 8+ billion ad management
- 100+ happy clients
It has worked with various top-brands, including TailoredMail, StepSolutions, Homeunion, and Citrus. Furthermore, Limetray, Operamedia works, Rubix, and Alphasense are some of the projects developed by Talentica.
Technologies Talentica Integrates-
- Blockchain
- Machine learning
- AR/VR
- Big Data
- Open-source
- Artificial Intelligence
Why choose Talentica for software development?
- Fast-track tech pace
- Reducing technical debt and product issue
- First-time right product
- Competitive edge
- DevOps and Infrastructure
Fingent - Software Development Company
- Founded- 2003
- Located in - Newyork, Boston, Kochi, Dubai, Melbourne, and Trivandrum
- Employees- 250+
- Rating- 4.9 Clutch and 4.9 GoodFirms
- Countries Served- 14+
- Awarded by Clutch, GoodFirms, Software World, and Top developers, Fingent is one of the best software development companies.
Fingent, a top-notch development company, addresses all business requirements from simple customizations to full-cycle software development. The company develops, designs, and implements personalized software solutions to thousands of customers around the world.
Fingent has more than 16 years of experience in delivering services, including enterprise solutions, new product development, cross-platform development, and application & maintenance support. It has more than 250 employees working round-the-clock to deliver your project at a specified time. It starts with a detailed analysis of your need and continues the relationship with regular support and updates.
- 100+ satisfied customer
- 4.9/5 customer rating
- 650+ projects
- 95%+ client retention
Fingent has worked with diverse organizations, such as Johnson & Johnson, PWC, CBN, Replika, and Casenet. Following are some of the case studies of Fingent software development company i.e. Enterprise SAP mobility, Appointment management system, Chargelet Pro, and Lewton.
Technologies Fingent Integrates-
- Microsoft
- Open-source
- Odoo
- Digital Transformation
- Internet of Things
Why choose Fingent for software development?
- Easy-to-use, scalable, and secure application
- Advanced technology leverage
- Working across multiple devices
- Valuable insights
- Better and smarter environment
Outsourcing a software development company is the need of an hour for every business whether its start-up, enterprise, SMEs, and entrepreneurs. It is the new normal and if your growth depends on software development company then your inhouse team will have some much on their plates to work on.
Why Outsource Software Development Company in India?
Following are some of the reasons why you should hire a software development company in India-
- Cost-efficient and Time-saving
- Well -researched strategies
- Better flexibility
- Talented and experienced professionals
- Improved compliance
- Risk mitigation
Count for application, websites or any other software, the foremost and major challenge faced by various platforms is to find a genuine software development company and retain them. Talking specifically about the big organization, they can still bear the financial stress but it is extremely tough for mid-size or start-ups to bear the expense of hiring a wrong company.
So, while hiring a software development company, you should be very careful and make sure to check these points-
- Ratings are given by Clutch, GoodFirms,
- Number of projects launched
- Number of clients
- Technologies deployment
- Years of experience
- Case studies and Testimonials
Conclusion
Thus, today in this article, I have tried to shortlist the best software development company in India that will fulfil your project requirement. Hope you like the article, if there is still anything which I forgot to cover please feel free to ask in the comment section below.
