Nowadays a smartphone is itself capable of connecting us to the entire digital space. It has now become an integral part of our daily life as well as the business world. Hence, mobile app development is on the rise.





So, to build your business app, you require the best mobile application development services for tasks like tracking your projects, optimizing costs, allocating assets, increasing available resource efficiency, and tackling other IT-related issues.





However, when you go to hire top mobile app developers, you get confused, and it’s normal if you find a heap of the best app development services in India.

To facilitate your selection, we have given a list of the best mobile app development companies in India and US.

The companies given below have had a tight examination to pick in the 20 best mobile app development companies in India and US among innumerable.

Moreover, I also used some important parameters to help you assess them as per your requirements and budget listed below:





Rigid NDA agreement

100% money back guarantee

Team strength

Diversified portfolio

Work experience

Technical knowledge





For the utmost confirmation, we have had references from those companies which assess such mobile app development companies. Evaluating companies like Clutch, Glassdoor, Goodfirms, and the like were used to check clients’ feedback, ratings, reviews and so on about such companies.





As a startup, newly-established agency, SME, or a product development company, you mustn’t be in a position to search highly-developed outsourcing companies, don’t worry, the following list is for you.













The list of the best mobile application development companies in India, US, 2020 given below:

1. ValueCoders (hire best dedicated mobile app developers in India)

Pricing: Starting from $15/hr

Employees: Above 700

Established: 2004

Country: India, USA





ValueCoders is regarded as one of the most preferred application development company. The company has been providing its mobile app-related services since its foundation (2004) to clients across the world.





The company has over 2500 satisfied clients, and the number is increasing day by day due to its excellent services. ValueCoders is certified CMMI Level 3 and ISO IT outsourcing company.





This renowned company has more than 450 expert and passionate developers with the sole purpose to provide unmatched quality work to customers and businesses.





Furthermore, it gives 100% money back guarantee when its customers don’t get what they expect and provides trail developer for 2 weeks and fast TTM.





So, ValueCoders is what you are looking for. Moreover, it’s very helpful in assisting startups, SMEs, and large businesses to reach their goal.

2. Swenson He (Hire top app development company in the US)

Pricing: $150 to $199/hr

Employees: 60 to 70

Established: 2014

Locations: US and UK





Swenson He provides high quality and influential mobile app services which are never outsourced. Its services are unparalleled when it comes to design and execution.





Established in 2014 by two MIT alumni, Chao He, Nick Swenson, with the purpose to satisfy the growing requirements of companies and organizations which were assigned the work of developing strong and sophisticated mobile apps.





As a fully-fledged firm, Swenson He has the capability of converting ideas into reality. Any problem comes up in the mobile app development, the company takes that for a challenge and cope with it efficiently.

3. ELEKS (top Android app development company in the US)





Pricing: $50-90/hr

Location: the United States and Ukraine

Employees: 1000 to 9999

Established: 1991





ELEKS is known for providing high-tech innovation to giant companies, Fortune 500 companies, and excel in tackling technology challenges.





Moreover, it also improves the way all technology-related things work to make them keep up with the modern world. The company helps its clients by making their businesses digitally advanced by means of providing expert consultancy.





ELEKS has above 1200 dedicated employees in the Delivery Centers in the USA, Japan, and Eastern Europe and sales offices in Europe.





It renders its clients with a heap of mobile app development services, from product development, efficient teams, and R&D and technology consulting.





4. Phase 2 (one of the best US app developers)





Pricing: starts $100 to $149/hr

Location: the United States and Canada

Employees: 60 to 150

Established: 1998





Phase 2 is a mobile app development company founded in 1998 by Mark Towler in Oklahoma city.





For over 17 years, the company is known for its excellent services in the field of mobile app development solutions.





Its employees work dedicatedly for giving from mobile app development services and web applications to business software solutions. They don’t leave any task undone that can question their professionalism.





It is the top mobile app development company that also renders services in the development and design of enterprise-scale software services, web apps, and technology and process consulting.





5. E2logy (one of the best mobile application development companies in India)

Pricing: starts $60 to 99/hr

Location: India

Employees: 250+

Established: 2005





E2logy has turned out as one of the best mobile application development companies in India. Its expertise in any custom application development makes it unique.

It goes beyond excellence in rendering services in web applications and websites, mobile apps, enterprise apps, digital analytics implementation, and remote cloud support.

This company develops custom web applications considering the specific clients' needs. Its developers build mobile apps by using native SDKs of iOS, Android and windows phone.

6. Chromeinfo Technologies (one of the best cross-platform app development companies in India)

Pricing: starts from $90/hr

Location: the United Kingdom and India

Employees: 60 to 249

Established: 2010





ChromeInfotech was established in 2010 with the purpose to provide unbeatable services by means of its web and mobile application development solutions to its clients all over the world.





Within a short period of three years, the company became a well-known name in the IT industry after providing above 100 successful apps.





This full stack mobile application development company is located in Noida (UP) India. The company builds robust web and mobile applications capable of winning the intended users’ hearts.

7. TECHTIC SOLUTIONS INC (hire best app development companies in India)

Pricing: starts $25 to $49/hr

Location: India and United States

Employees: 200 to 249

Established: 2000





This company is located in the USA and incorporated in 2009. Techtic Solutions Inc. is a renowned company in the development of web and mobile applications. It is mostly talked about due to its excellent services for any complicated issue.





The employees of the company invest all they have to provide you with the optimal offering that will help your business profits skyrocket.





To this company, whether a startup or a large corporation, every client is satisfied with innovative marketing strategies, indubitable branding, mobile application development and web services that go beyond its clients’ expectations.

8. Simpalm (regarded as the top mobile app development company in India)

Pricing: $100-120/hr

Location: India and USA

Employees: 200+

Established: 2009





Simpalm is a famous service provider in the USA and India for the development and consulting of web and mobile application for all famous platforms.





The company has designed and built mobile applications for the Android operating system, iPad, iPhone, and Windows for its clients in numerous domains.





The technology of the company includes Xamarin, Titanium, iOS, PhoneGap, Android, HTML5, Java, Bootstrap, Angular JS, PHP, Javascript, Windows Azure and Amazon AWS.





Its experienced and dedicated mobile and web application specialists have launched above 200 apps that cover a heap of industries, from entertainment to medical care, startups to the government.

9. NOTO IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (one of the best Android app development companies in India)

Pricing: starts $25/hr

Location: Canada and India

Employees: 200+

Established: 2007





NOTO IT Solutions is an ISO 9001: 2008 application and web development company located in Jaipur (Rajasthan) India. The company has many corporate offices based in Australia, Canada, the USA, and Singapore.





The company is known for being one of the first to embrace eminent technologies, it adopts an inventive and ingenious method of leadership in the senses of its outstanding clients willing for a satisfactory solution and performance as a final product.





The company makes it possible by making an amalgam of UX instinct, futuristic technologies and expressive interfaces in their major mobile apps and web development services.





10. Algoworks (top iOS app development company in India)

Pricing: $90-100/hr

Location: the United States and India

Employees: 250 to 999

Established: 2006





Algoworks has won many awards for its excellent services in mobile application development, game development and design.





Its dedicated team has won innumerable awards and has built above 600 applications for startups and Fortune 500 companies.





They strictly adhere to the fast methodology for the development of mobile applications. They excel in iPhone mobile application development and are famous for the creation of end-to-end custom made mobile services with the latest iOS SDK and as seamless native user interface design.





The company provides services in major areas of enterprise mobile application development, (CRM) customer relationship management, software product engineering (SPE), and enterprise content management (CMS).





11. Endive Software (one of the best mobile application development companies in India)

Pricing: $80-90/hr

Location: India and USA

Employees: 60 to 249

Established: 2008





Endive Software is famous as a provider of commercial services. It renders its unparalleled services paying attention to increasing the benefits for companies and satisfying customers with the best.





Despite being renowned as one of the best mobile app development companies in India and US, it still strives for excellence. It has been providing unquestionable technological solutions for all type of companies in an electrical domain.





Its optimized and beneficial result-oriented IT solutions are always appreciated for assisting numerous organizations to establish themselves firmly.

12. iCoderz Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (one of the best iOS app development companies in India)

Pricing: $90-100/hr

Location: India

Employees: 150+

Established: 2009





Having a small group of dynamic techno-entrepreneurs, iCoderz started providing services in 2009. Its main aim was to render customized mobile application development for numerous industries and types in many types of operating systems.





In a decade, it has attained and extended its business in terms of employees and infrastructure. The company has extended its services rendering the full spectrum of website design and development services.

13. Softuvo Solutions Private Limited (one of the top mobile application development companies in India)

Pricing: $90-99/hr

Location: India

Employees: 90+

Established: 2016





Softuvo Solutions is not only known for its dedicated staff and but also for their indubitable talent necessary for their customers/clients to compete in the online world.





The company consists of trained and experienced developers, designers, and social media experts. They all invest all they have to help your business reach its goal.





Don’t waste your time in thinking, all you have to do is to contact it for the betterment of your business. Hiring such a dedicated team means winning the half battle.





14. Matellio (one of the top mobile application development companies in USA)

Pricing: $120 to $140/hr

Location: United States

Employees: above 80

Established: 2014





Matellio is a well-known software design and development company rendering end-to-end development services for web and mobile development.





The company works in a heap of technologies from open source solutions to customized solutions.





Its journey of business establishment started with a small group of 4 engineers in small rooms to a well-reputed team of more than 150 engineers operating in a high-class development environment.





Due to having priceless experience, the company has mastered the process, the system and the technologies which make much easier to build high-class and scalable web and mobile services.





15. BrainMobi (hire best mobile app developers)

Pricing: starts $25/hr

Location: India and the United States

Employees: 60 to 249

Established: 2015





BrainMobi is a design, consulting, mobile development firm that is located in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) India. The company works with many opinion leaders in the mobile industry in order to design and build applications capable of converting ideas into reality.





The company is well aware of the challenges and problems that come up before an entrepreneur and company while designing applications for different platforms like the native, hybrid, and multiplatform platforms.





The company consists of zealous designers, strategists, developers always ready to assist any level company in benefitting from the interesting and dynamic world of application development and consulting services.

16. Zealous System (one of the top mobile application development companies in India)

Pricing: $80-85/hr

Location: India

Employees: 200 to 250

Established: 2008





Zealous System is one of the top mobile application development companies in India. The company works in IT product development services like mobile applications, web applications, and the like to give unlimited potential to the needs of its customers and design the product as per their vision.





Furthermore, its employees understand very well the importance of time and commitments of their companies and clients, which is why they adhere to agile methodologies while leveraging time and resources.

17. Contus (one of the best Android app development companies in India)

Pricing: $60 to 70/hr

Location: India

Employees: 900 to 1000

Established: 2008





Contus is regarded as the best app development company in India. It has been providing services based on SMAC in above 40 countries all over the world since its establishment in 2008.





Moreover, the company takes pride in having a dedicated and robust team of above 200 developers and designers with the required experience and professional skills in many technologies of IT development solutions.





Even since the company founded, it has assisted newly-established businesses to achieve their target with its innovative applications.





Furthermore, the company increases by 150% each year and try hard to seize the jumbo market share in IT development services.

18. Cyber Infrastructure Inc (hire dedicated Indian app developers)

Pricing: starts $60-70/hr

Location: India

Employees: 900 to 1000

Established: 2003





Cyber Infrastructure Inc is one of the top mobile application development companies in India famous for providing unquestionable services for mobile app development services that can help your business touch the sky.

Its purpose is to help every company make own dream come true as quickly as possible.

Due to having over 12 years of experience in the domain of software product development, Cyber Infrastructure renders all the technological requirements.





Moreover, it has given high-class products for its customers across the world.

19. Fingent (best app development company in India)

Pricing: starts $60-80/hr

Location: India

Employees: 200 to 250

Established: 2003





Fingent is regarded as the ideal choice for the best app development services in India. The company is relied on for providing end-to-end technologies, app development, business consulting, maintenance outsourcing, and the like.





Furthermore, Fingent has also gained value by working with various industries like real estate, finance, healthcare, and media. Moreover, the company branches are located outside India in countries like the USA, the UAE, and the UK.

20. PixelCrayons (best app development company in India)





Pricing: starts from $12/hr

Employees: above 400

Location: India

Established: 2004













PixelCrayons is one of the best mobile app development companies in India, and it has maintained its service excellence since its foundation in 2004.





The company has always proven its efficiency and professionalism in the IT industry and has above 4800 satisfied customers in more than 38 countries.





The company understands the specific needs of its clients and plan their strategy according to that. Its customers never get tired of praising it for its fast development process, SLA driven method and right time project completion and delivery.





Known for one of the top customer retention rates (above 97%) in the entire industry, today, the company consists of above 450 employees and more than 70% of CAGR in the last 3-year period.









Summary:





In this blog, we dealt with 20 Best Mobile App Development Companies in India and the US 2020. I also banked on evaluating agencies like Glassdoor, Clutch, Goodfirms, and the like for confirmation.





The reason is these assessing firms keep clients’ reviews, feedback, complaint, and the like in mind before giving a company a place in the top mobile application development companies in India, the USA, and some other countries.





I also found it necessary to provide you with factors like pricing, location, number of employees, and foundation year of each company to facilitate your selection.