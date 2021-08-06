Haryana govt signs MoU with Walmart Vriddhi, Haqdarshak to help MSMEs move International markets

The Haryana government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ‘Walmart Vriddhi’ and ‘Haqdarshak’ to create a pathway for Indian MSMEs' products to move to the international markets.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Vikas Gupta, MSME Department Director-General, the Indian government, Nittin Dutt from Walmart Vriddhi, and Aniket Doegar (CEO of Haqdarshak).

Dushyant Chautala — who also holds the portfolio of the Industries and Commerce Department — said that the state government wants to set up more and more industries in the state so that the youth get employment.

To promote MSMEs apart from large industries, many important concessions have been given to investors in ‘Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy-2020’.

He said that the state government is adopting the ‘Make-in-India’ policy of the Central government so that Haryana can become a favoured investment destination.

Chautala informed that the state government is prioritising setting up industries in rural areas, which will stop the migration of the workforce towards the cities, and villagers will contribute to strengthening the economic condition by preparing products at a cheaper price.

“With the help of ecommerce companies like Walmart, the state government will help in displaying the products of traditional weavers of rural areas, handlooms, and other handicrafts at the international level,” he adds.

He urged Aniket Doegar to prepare a research report on the best-running welfare scheme of each state of the country so that Haryana, under its ‘One-Block, One-Product’ scheme, can work out the possibilities of implementing them.

Vikas Gupta informed that the products made by these MSMEs from the state will be displayed in 24 countries and will be available in 10,500 stores under 48 banners.

''MSMEs would also be provided training from industry experts as per the requirement,'' he added.

He added that MSMEs of the state will be able to access government and private services welfare schemes, which are available on the MSME Department website.