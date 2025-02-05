Interem Relocations lays out digital roadmap to supercharge productivity

Relocation service provider Interem Relocations is looking to emerging technologies such as AI to help boost efficiency and anticipate the needs of their customers better, according to the company's group CEO.

“Technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI) is a key element in our business,” said Vishal Agarwal, Group CEO, Interem Relocations.

Citing an example of real-time applications, Agarwal said from the time they get a relocation request, they are able to do a remote survey of the place from where the goods are to be transported and accurately assess their dimensions. This ensures that there are fewer errors in the relocation of these objects.

Interem Relocations operates in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In India, they have their presence in eight locations with their own offices, warehouses and transportation. The company also has its presence in the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Interem Relocations Group CEO Vishal Agarwal

Agarwal added that Interem Relocations is working on building a broad-based technology platform that will digitise the large portion of its services. This would mean barcoding of the goods to be transported, so that it could be easily identifiable without having any of those paper markings.

“Our roadmap is to build an app which would integrate our services with the customer so that the entire movement is tracked,” Agarwal said.

The company has been operating since 1995 and is now part of the Freight Systems Group. The business segments of this company include both B2B and B2C customers.

In the last thirty years, there has also been a change in how relocation services are delivered, with more personal elements now being associated with this sector.

“This business is not just about moving household relocation as it also involves getting our customers new homes, rental agreements and even schools for their children,” said Agarwal.

In addition, there is also an emotional attachment to the goods that are transported from one home to another.

The B2B business of Interem includes shifting of office locations, plant movements, and even downsizing of operations. The company has now ventured into moving fine arts and medical equipment, which requires special expertise.

According to Agarwal, the growing mobility of businesses and people has led to higher degrees of customisation as well as speciality services in the entire relocation business. For example, Interem also helps in securing visas for their corporate customers.

Interem Relocations generates around 75% of its business from the B2B segment and the rest from B2C.

As part of its future plans, Interem Relocations will expand into Tier II locations of the country where there is a growing demand for its services. In the Middle East region, it is looking at expanding into Saudi Arabia.

According to Agarwal, it expects a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% in the coming years. Though the industry has been growing in single digits largely due the impact of Covid, a stronger recovery is expected in the near future.